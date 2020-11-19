A return to normalcy

“Some of the products are routinely administered, so some of it was already available to us, it was just in different mixtures. One of the things that’s really big right now is zinc. Zinc is a virus killer. Even though years ago zinc was authorized to be put in tablets, they’ve been able to supercharge that zinc to bring forth into some of these vaccines.”

President Trump recently announced an arrangement to distribute the vaccine at no cost to the American public.

“That’s simply meaning that the government will guarantee payment,” Wright said. “They are putting in a guarantee out there. It would be the same supply chain of distribution. You have the manufacturer, people who are authorized by the government to market those. Then typically they go through a distributor.

"Everybody will be paying each other normally, I anticipate. The difference is, the government will guarantee the manufacturer that if the wholesaler doesn’t buy enough, they will buy up what’s left. The government does have VA hospitals and state hospitals, and others. In those cases the government does pay.”

Wright next discussed a couple of issues coming up in the next legislative session. He intends to refile a bill that wasn't taken up by the Senate in the shortened 2020 legislative session.