Abbreviated state legislative session wraps up

Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights (SB 569) - The measure includes rights and protections for survivors of sexual assault during any medical examination and interactions with law enforcement, the prosecuting attorney and the defense attorney. The bill includes the right to consult with employees or volunteers of rape crisis centers during any examination or interview, the right to receive notice of these rights prior to an examination or interview, the right to a prompt analysis of the forensic evidence, and other specified rights.

Protecting Children (HB 1414) – The General Assembly passed legislation to make much-needed improvements to the state’s foster care system. The legislation is meant to better protect young people by modernizing the system and making it more accountable, as well as making the data in the system more transparent. The legislation will give mental health and child care professionals the tools they need to better serve the needs of children. It puts in place a comprehensive risk-assessment tool for social workers that will help them determine whether children should stay in the home or be removed. It also works to spare foster children from the hardship of having to appear in court unless the judge and family support team feel it is in the best interests of the child. The bill also contains other provisions designed to improve the foster care system and protect children.