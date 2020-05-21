Abbreviated state legislative session wraps up

Greetings Friends of the 144!
As the state began to reopen for business, lawmakers returned to the State Capitol building to finish their work for the 2020 legislative session. While the normal schedule of session was disrupted for several weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislators were able to get several important bills across the finish line including a fiscally responsible state operating budget, important workforce development legislation, much-needed reforms for the state’s foster care system, protections for victims of sexual assault, and new tools to combat drug trafficking.
In total, the House and Senate gave final approval to approximately 50 pieces of legislation.
While we were able to get some key pieces of legislation across the finish line, it was very disappointing that we were not able to get some important pieces of legislation for our district across. My bills moved through the process very rapidly and the beginning of session but came to an abrupt halt because of the pandemic. Once we were able to return to session, I worked hard to find paths for these important bills to make it through the process. However, whenever everything was finally said and done, they did not quite make it there.
Over the next few weeks I will update you on some of the key pieces of legislation given final approval by the General Assembly.
Universal License Recognition (HB 2046) – The legislation will allow professionals moving to Missouri to continue working in their professions without delay. Currently, individuals licensed in other states must get relicensed in order to work in Missouri, which requires additional tests, training, and a long wait for approval. This provision will allow professionals already licensed in other states to come to Missouri and enter the workforce. The bill also includes the most expansive license reciprocity in the country for military families.
Military Spouse License Reciprocity (HBs 1511 & 1452) – A piece of legislation that has already been signed into law is designed to cut the bureaucratic red tape for the approximately 35 percent of military spouses who work in a field that requires a license. The bill would remove the barriers that impede military spouse licensure and allow them to practice their occupation as long as they hold a valid current license issued by another state or territory of the United States.
Fresh Start Act (HB 2046) – The act will allow prior offenders who have served their time to integrate more effectively back into society by providing a path to meaningful work without arbitrary discrimination. Individuals will not be disqualified for a professional license because of a prior conviction unless the crime is directly related to the duties and responsibilities for the licensed occupation. This important criminal justice reform will allow those who have paid their debt to society to make a positive impact in their communities.
Expanded Workforce Act (HB 2046) – The act will expand Missouri’s recognition of apprenticeships as a path to licensure and work. It will allow apprentices to obtain industry licenses as part of an apprenticeship. According to recent reports, Missouri reached 10,000 new registered apprenticeships in 2019, becoming second in the nation for new apprenticeships. The state also ranked second in number of apprenticeships competed in 2019.
Protections for Victims of Sexual Assault (SB 569) - The legislation would give victims of sexual assault access to a secure electronic tracking system for their Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits. With this, victims would be able to track the status of their kit throughout the legal process. The legislation seeks to address a problem in Missouri where 6,000 SAFE kits remain untested. The bill also requires the Department of Public Safety to develop a centralized repository for evidence that is temperature-controlled to preserve the integrity of the kits and diminish degradation.
Justice for Survivors Act (SB 569) - The act directs the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to establish a statewide telehealth network to provide forensic exams for victims of sexual assault. The measure is meant to address the fact that some hospitals are unable to conduct a complete forensic examination or properly collect evidence because they do not have a sexual assault nurse examiner on staff. The Justice for Survivors Act would require all hospitals to provide a forensic exam for victims of sexual assault by 2023. The act would provide assistance with in-person training on how to perform rape kits, and 24/7 access to a certified sexual assault examiner via the telehealth network.
Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights (SB 569) - The measure includes rights and protections for survivors of sexual assault during any medical examination and interactions with law enforcement, the prosecuting attorney and the defense attorney. The bill includes the right to consult with employees or volunteers of rape crisis centers during any examination or interview, the right to receive notice of these rights prior to an examination or interview, the right to a prompt analysis of the forensic evidence, and other specified rights.
Protecting Children (HB 1414) – The General Assembly passed legislation to make much-needed improvements to the state’s foster care system. The legislation is meant to better protect young people by modernizing the system and making it more accountable, as well as making the data in the system more transparent. The legislation will give mental health and child care professionals the tools they need to better serve the needs of children. It puts in place a comprehensive risk-assessment tool for social workers that will help them determine whether children should stay in the home or be removed. It also works to spare foster children from the hardship of having to appear in court unless the judge and family support team feel it is in the best interests of the child. The bill also contains other provisions designed to improve the foster care system and protect children.
Improving Public Safety (SB 600) – The legislature gave final approval to a bill meant to address the issue of violent crime in Missouri. The legislation increases the prison terms for the offense of armed criminal action. It also increases the minimum prison term for an individual convicted of armed criminal action if the individual unlawfully possesses a firearm. Additionally, the bill increases the penalty for unlawful possession of a firearm. The bill creates the offense of vehicle hijacking, which is committed when an individual knowingly uses or threatens the use of physical force upon another individual to seize or attempt to seize possession or control of a vehicle. It also creates the Missouri Criminal Street Gangs Prevention Act.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
