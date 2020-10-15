Absentee ballots available through MOVote.org

Haven’t requested your absentee ballot yet? It takes less than two minutes to request it at MOVote.org.

A new collaboration with Missouri election authorities allows voters to do it online in under two minutes at MOVote.org, a public-private partnership website that simplifies and accelerates the process for voters to request a Missouri absentee ballot to two minutes​. It allows voters to fill out, sign, and submit their form to their local election authority in under two minutes by visiting the website on a smartphone or any touchscreen device.

MOVote.org is simple to use and provides voters with optional follow-up guidance via email and text message regarding the ballot return and notarization process., including dropping it off if it’s too late to mail. MOVote.org also provides the data in spreadsheets to local election authorities to help them process the requests more quickly and accurately.

Why is this urgent?“The legal deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 21, but that is very late when you consider mail times,” said ​Benjamin D. Singer, executive director of Show Me Integrity. “If you want to receive your absentee ballot in time, we recommend doing so at MOVote.org by today, Oct. 15​.

It takes just two minutes.