Absentee ballots available through MOVote.org

Haven’t requested your absentee ballot yet? It takes less than two minutes to request it at MOVote.org.
A new collaboration with Missouri election authorities allows voters to do it online in under two minutes at MOVote.org, a public-private partnership website that simplifies and accelerates the process for voters to request a Missouri absentee ballot to two minutes. It allows voters to fill out, sign, and submit their form to their local election authority in under two minutes by visiting the website on a smartphone or any touchscreen device.
MOVote.org is simple to use and provides voters with optional follow-up guidance via email and text message regarding the ballot return and notarization process., including dropping it off if it’s too late to mail. MOVote.org also provides the data in spreadsheets to local election authorities to help them process the requests more quickly and accurately.
Why is this urgent?“The legal deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 21, but that is very late when you consider mail times,” said Benjamin D. Singer, executive director of Show Me Integrity. “If you want to receive your absentee ballot in time, we recommend doing so at MOVote.org by today, Oct. 15.
It takes just two minutes.
Visit MOVote.org on your smartphone, fill out the form, and click ‘Submit.’ No matter who you support, MOVote.org makes it easier and more secure to vote absentee.
Does this have to do with COVID-19?
Yes. Missouri physicians recommend that eligible Missourians use MOVote.org. That includes Dr. Emily Bahram-Ahi for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Dr. Lisa Powell for the Springfield News-Leader.
“If you don’t want to risk your life for your right to vote, the Missouri NAACP recommends you use MOVote.org,” said Nimrod “Rod” Chapel Jr., president of the NAACP Missouri State Conference. “Go to MOVote.org on your smartphone, fill out the form,and get your absentee ballot with no problem.
Why is this a big deal?
Requesting an absentee ballot typically takes weeks to find, download, print, sign, mail, fax,scan, email, and/or deliver a form, and then travel through the mail and get processed. Fewer than 10% of Missourians own a printer. With MOVote.org, you can do it all in under two minutes on your smartphone, cutting anywhere from three to 20 days of mail time out of the process.
Many voters receive confirmation within minutes that their request has been received by their local election authority. Over 12,000 Missouri voters have used the site on their smartphones — the number is updated regularly on the MOVote.org homepage. Many have already returned their November ballots.
Is it reputable?
Yes. Show Me Integrity Education Fund worked hand-in-hand with Missouri election authorities to plan and implement the site, including Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, R, and St. Louis County Board of Elections Director Eric Fey, D. After receiving guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office,
MOVote.org was designed to make it easier and simpler for voters to use the standard process for every jurisdiction in Missouri. In the week before the deadline for the Aug. 4 primary, nearly 1,000 Missourians used the new website to request absentee ballots. Over 92% successfully voted, even though the requests were right before the deadline.
Who is involved?
The website, MOVote.org, was developed in partnership with local election authorities across Missouri. county election authorities — or city authorities, in the case of Kansas City and St. Louis — process requests for, mail, and count absentee ballots, not the Secretary of State’s office.
MOVote.org was launched and operated by Show Me Integrity Education Fund with a seed grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health. Other supporters and partners include the Missouri REALTORS, the Missouri NAACP, the National Vote at Home Institute, and VoteAmerica.
Concerned about COVID-19?
