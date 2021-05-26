Account of Doss killing a discredit to St. Francois County

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 22, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
In answer to an article published in the magazine section of last Sunday’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Lead Belt Chamber of Commerce has issued a statement deploring the highly colored and misleading statements that appear in the story. The article concerns the murder of Sam Doss and the subsequent trial and conviction of two of the perpetrators of the crime.
The protest sent to the Post-Dispatch follows:
“The membership of the Lead Belt Chamber of Commerce, as a body has authorized and instructed us to enter a vigorous objection to several objectionable statements which appeared in the columns of your newspaper, Sunday, May 17th, in the Magazine Section, under the heading, ‘Sam Doss, St. Francois County’s Most Picturesque Citizen, Avenged at Last.”
These statements are objectionable because of the fact that they are untrue, have no foundation in fact, cannot be substantiated in part or whole, and their publication and circulation by you have worked an injustice upon this, a peace loving and law-abiding community which prides itself upon its exceptional school systems, church organizations, and the quiet serenity of its life.
This article boldly states that “St. Francois County has always had more than one rural county’s share of lawlessness and spectacular crime. That has been largely due to the fact that the county embraces Missouri’s famous lead belt, the state’s most active mining district. Because of the concentration of population, and the tendency of the mining population to be a drifting one, mining communities are usually somewhat less law abiding than any other industrial districts, and this is true of the lead belt, just as it is true of Williamson County, Ill. Or the West Virginia Coal fields. Indeed, they used to call St. Francois County “Little Chicago” because of the free-handed manner in which bootleggers, whiskey runners and hi-jackers operated. But mining communities usually have their hard men on the side of the law, too. Deadwood, South Dakota, had Wild Bill Hickok. Tombstone had Wyatt Earp and Doc Holiday. The Missouri lead belt had Sam Doss.”
These highly colored, distorted statements, are offensive and odious to every decent citizen of this county, because of their injustice and untruth. Exactly the opposite is true. The lead belt, Flat River, Esther, Leadington, composed of Desloge, Cantwell, Federal, Rivermines and Elvins, is a collection of towns which have all grown together into one large community having a population of some 18,000 people.
Of this group, only Elvins, with a population of 2,403 is an incorporated unit. Elvins maintains a very small and little used jail. The rest of the lead belt, consisting of more than 15,000 people, does not maintain any sort of a jail, and has no peace officers other than the usual township and county constables and sheriff. Our crime problem may be visualized by digesting these facts.
Compare this population center with other Missouri cities of equal size, most of whom maintain a police force of from six to 15 men in order to keep peace, and also keep large city jails, which are generally fairly well filled with law breakers. The balance is decidedly against your statement. A comparison of this county with other Missouri counties of equal population, regardless of whether they may be made up of mining communities or otherwise, will prove to you that our crime problem is no greater than theirs, and ‘spectacular crime,’ as you call it. It is a rare and unusual thing. Our county jail facilities are just ordinary in size but have always proven ample.
Your statement that our population is a drifting and unstable character is entirely without foundation. There is no community in the state with a larger percentage of veteran employees. It is, indeed, a matter of local pride, that this community is peopled with the steady honest workers who make this their permanent homes and are contented and happy with their lot. Labor troubles in a major sense are so rare that they cannot even be considered.
The only incident which even resembled a riot, or similar disturbance, occurred in 1917, when stirred by outside agitators from the I.W.W. and spurred on by racial feeling engendered by the war, our native citizens forced the removal of all foreign workers from the district. With the thousands of men involved, not a single fatality occurred, and injuries of even a minor nature were exceptionally rare. This one instance, we submit, does not justify a comparison to the bloody history of Williamson County, or the almost equally sanguinary records of the West Virginia coal fields. Your action in making such comparison is an obnoxious insult.
The statement that we have been referred to as “Little Chicago” comes as a distinct surprise to every one of us. Bootlegging, hi-jacking, whiskey running activities, which you refer to have never been a serious menace. True, a small ring of this kind developed at about the time of the Doss killing, the only real spectacular crime in the history of our county, but the law-abiding citizenship of the county immediately took steps to correct the evil before it became a real menace, and in less than four years it was completely stamped out.
Your comparison to Deadwood and Tombstone is equally farfetched and imaginary. The gun-toters in this county have always found their way to the county jail, and a .45 has never been standard equipment with even a very small part of our peace-loving citizenry. Our whiskey difficulties originated on Chouteau Ave., St. Louis, according to facts brought out in the curbing of these activities, and our gun-toting element, comparing populations, is a far smaller percentage of our people than will be found to exist in your own city, with its hundreds of police officers and detectives working constantly on the job of enforcement.
The appearance of such stories as the one referred to work an injustice upon this community which you will never be able to overcome. In our opinion, it constitutes a violation of the ethics of journalism on your part in that you permitted a use of your columns and your very heavy circulation.