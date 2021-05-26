Account of Doss killing a discredit to St. Francois County

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 22, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

In answer to an article published in the magazine section of last Sunday’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Lead Belt Chamber of Commerce has issued a statement deploring the highly colored and misleading statements that appear in the story. The article concerns the murder of Sam Doss and the subsequent trial and conviction of two of the perpetrators of the crime.

The protest sent to the Post-Dispatch follows:

“The membership of the Lead Belt Chamber of Commerce, as a body has authorized and instructed us to enter a vigorous objection to several objectionable statements which appeared in the columns of your newspaper, Sunday, May 17th, in the Magazine Section, under the heading, ‘Sam Doss, St. Francois County’s Most Picturesque Citizen, Avenged at Last.”

These statements are objectionable because of the fact that they are untrue, have no foundation in fact, cannot be substantiated in part or whole, and their publication and circulation by you have worked an injustice upon this, a peace loving and law-abiding community which prides itself upon its exceptional school systems, church organizations, and the quiet serenity of its life.