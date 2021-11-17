 Skip to main content
AGENCIES AID TORNADO VICTIMS
Mark Marberry

Several agencies were part of a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) set up Nov. 2 at the Farmington Civic Center to assist local residents affected by tornado damage.

MARC Manager Debbie Meeds, who is also a Red Cross volunteer, said that 82 people and more than 25 households received assistance.

