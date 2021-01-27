 Skip to main content
AHOLT NAMED JANUARY'S 'FEATURE TEACHER'
AHOLT NAMED JANUARY'S 'FEATURE TEACHER'

AHOLT NAMED JANUARY'S 'FEATURE TEACHER'
Mark Marberry

Lincoln Intermediate Principal Matthew Boyer presents the "Feature Teacher" award to Jennifer Aholt, 5th Grade Team Believe ELA/Social Studies teacher, during the Farmington R-7 Board of Education meeting held on the evening of Jan. 19. 

Congratulations Ms. Aholt!

