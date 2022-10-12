AIDEN MORIARTY CROWNED FHS HOMECOMING QUEEN

Aiden Moriarty was crowned Farmington High School Homecoming Queen Friday night during halftime at the home game against the Cape Central Tigers. Moriarty, the daughter of Patrick and Tammy Moriarty, represented the Black Knight Marching Band (BKMB). Her activities include membership in the BKMB Leadership Team and serving as captain of the cross country team. She is president of the National Honor Society and a member of FBLA, HOSA and Scholar Bowl.