 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Seabaugh Furniture and Appliance

Air-raid instructions to motorists

  • 0

This story originally appeared in the Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Office of Civilian Defense today issued the following official instructions to motorists: Follow these rules if you're out in a car when an air-raid starts. Do these things at once:

1. Pull over to the curb. 2. Park the car. 3. TURN OFF ALL the lights. 4. Get OUT of the car. 5. Take shelter in the best available place indoors, if possible.

If YOU'RE on a BUS remember that the BUS must stop when the warning sounds. Get OUT of the BUS and take shelter.

If unable to shelter yourself indoors, sit down; if bombs start dropping near you, lie down. Cover your ears with your hands. Protect the back of your head.

If you meet a warden, go where he tells you to go, promptly and cheerfully.

CAUTION. Don't leave your car in the middle of the street. Don't double-park. Don't run.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a weird looking instrument that was first used in the early 1700s and continued into the late 1800s. Do you know w…

Local artist's sculpture on display

Local artist's sculpture on display

Created by well-known Farmington artist Kendall Hart, a whimsical sculpture now greets visitors at the entrance to Aesop’s Treasury Books and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News