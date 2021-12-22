Air-raid instructions to motorists

This story originally appeared in the Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Office of Civilian Defense today issued the following official instructions to motorists: Follow these rules if you're out in a car when an air-raid starts. Do these things at once:

1. Pull over to the curb. 2. Park the car. 3. TURN OFF ALL the lights. 4. Get OUT of the car. 5. Take shelter in the best available place indoors, if possible.

If YOU'RE on a BUS remember that the BUS must stop when the warning sounds. Get OUT of the BUS and take shelter.

If unable to shelter yourself indoors, sit down; if bombs start dropping near you, lie down. Cover your ears with your hands. Protect the back of your head.

If you meet a warden, go where he tells you to go, promptly and cheerfully.

CAUTION. Don't leave your car in the middle of the street. Don't double-park. Don't run.

