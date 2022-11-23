Alert jewelers aid in juveniles’ capture

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 20, 1952, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Two teenage boys, Gerald Marcel Collier, 15, of Jonesville, Illinois, and John Chupp, 17, of LaSalle, Illinois, were taken off a bus last Saturday at Fredericktown a half-hour after they had stopped in Farmington and bought two watches at the Gift Chest Jewelry Store.

Noticing that the boys had a large amount of money, the salesman became suspicious and notified the sheriff at Farmington, who in turn called the Patrol. Trooper R.C. Caldwell searched the boys and found $14,132, which they said they had found in an abandoned house near Jonesville, where the Collier boy and a friend had gone to get a hidden bottle of whiskey, and climbing into the attic, found a metal box containing $15,000.00.

Collier told of hiding a thousand dollars in a sewer, fearing that Tony Plano, owner of the house, would prosecute him for entering the house if he showed him the money. In company with John Chupp, the two boys left for Memphis, Tennessee, and had expected to go to California and Canada, but the little “watch” deal in Farmington made “short time” of their anticipated travels. They are held at the Fredericktown jail pending investigation.