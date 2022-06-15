All-inclusive playground construction coming to an end

Twelve members of Carpenters Local Union 1795 in Farmington were hard at work Friday in Engler Park as they used their carpentry skills in readying the new all-inclusive playground for its grand opening next month.

They are one of the final volunteer groups donating their time on the project that is expected to be completed and ready for public use as of July 1, excluding unforeseen weather delays. Much of the playground’s construction has already been finished, but there is still a lot of detail and landscape work yet to be completed in the less than three weeks that remain before opening day.

“We can’t take all the credit,” said Mack Kinney, president of Carpenters Local Union 1795. “Ironworkers 396 they did a lot, but the carpenters, we’ve been here a few times too. We just want it to be known that we’re still active and doing things in the community.”

It was because of volunteers like the Carpenters Union that the final cost of the playground project is substantially less than the million dollars that was originally estimated.

According to www.inclusiveplaygrounds.net, an all-inclusive playground is “a universally designed, sensory-rich environment that enables children to develop physically, socially and emotionally. An engaging place that provides the just-right level of challenge and offers opportunities to succeed. A place that goes beyond minimum accessibility to create play experiences that meet a variety of needs and interests. At an inclusive playground, children (and adults) of all abilities can interact with each other and do what everyone wants to do — PLAY!”

The placement of an all-inclusive playground in the city of Farmington began in earnest in March 2019 when former mayor and current St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler helped to organize a group of county residents to “get the pieces together” for the project. Both Ste. Genevieve and Salem had constructed all-inclusive playgrounds and it was felt by many that St. Francois County needed one as well.

The initial meeting brought out around 100 people from around the area to discuss the installation of an all-inclusive playground somewhere in the Farmington area. Engler began the meeting by emphasizing that the project shouldn’t be considered a Farmington-only effort and that bringing it to reality would require “many volunteers.”

Chris Conway, who at that time was the director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Farmington, addressed the group, saying that while the city was “willing to assist where possible,” it couldn’t commit to providing the extensive amount of money required to build a million-dollar all-inclusive playground in the city.

Engler said, “We haven’t chosen any site, but if the city buys in, where is the best site that has a lot of parking, has accessibility, and that we could turn into completely accessible?”

In response, Conway said, “This won’t only be a county destination, this will be a regional destination. [Engler Park] is an ideal location. They have parking, we have facilities and a grade that helps on costs. This is a great spot. I don’t think the city would have any problem working with this group. In addition, the city can provide some in-kind services with electric and water.

Walking around the construction site on Friday, Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers seemed pleased with the work that has already been completed and spoke about how far the project had come since those early days.

“The group started raising money for it about three years ago and then we got involved with it,” he said. “Then we applied for a grant which funded around $180,000 of it, but because of Covid, that whole grant was delayed a year. The project was on hold for a year while we waited for that.”

Beavers gives a lot of credit to three people on the Play It Forward in the Parkland All-Inclusive Playground Committee whom he believes were the ones who saw the project successfully through to the end — Colin Rogers, Luke Stege and Teri Morton.

“It’s like a lot of things like this,” he said. “There was a lot of excitement at the beginning, but they were the three that got this carried through. People like to get together and talk about stuff, but they were the ones that worked it through.”

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2, 2021, for the all-inclusive playground that was ultimately placed on the site of an original playground area near the entrance to Engler Park. The old playground equipment was donated by the city of Farmington to St. Paul Lutheran School for use by the entire community.

Attending the event were members of the playground committee; members of the Farmington and Park Hills Lions Clubs who donated a large percentage of the new playground's cost; a number of civic leaders, including Mayor Larry Forsythe and several city aldermen; representatives from Brockmiller Construction, contractors for the playground's installation; as well as a number of young people with disabilities.

Colin Rogers, Brockmiller Construction vice president and Play it Forward in the Parkland member, addressed the Farmington City Council at its Dec. 27, 2021, meeting.

“We have recently put out a proposal packet for playground designs and we got three respondents,” he said. “We narrowed it down. We shortlisted it to two of them and they both did a very good job. They both have local ties to the area. One was Cunningham Recreation and the other one was All-Inclusive Rec. They both did a spectacular job, and it was a very tough decision, but ultimately after we weighed it out and did our scoring guide, there was one that stood out more than the other, and that was Cunningham Recreation.”

The committee's recommendation was unanimously approved.

Following the vote, Beavers addressed the city council. “We had an all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in our overall master plan in 2011, so it was 10 years ago we began talking about it.”

And in just a few weeks the dream of having an all-inclusive playground in St. Francois County will finally become a reality.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

