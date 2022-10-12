All-Inclusive playground opens following ribbon-cutting

When it came time to cut the ribbon Monday afternoon at the new all-inclusive playground in Farmington's Engler Park, Luke Strege, “Play It Forward in the Parkland” Finance Committee member, had the dignitaries stay where they were. Instead, he welcomed the children who came out for the occasion to join him and Colin Rogers, Brockmiller Construction vice president and fellow committee member, to officially open the new playground to the public.

As the ribbon was cut and the gate to “Play It Forward in the Parkland, opened for the first time, children of all ages and of all physical and cognitive abilities ran for the playground equipment as the crowd cheered them on.

Prior to that climactic moment, a large group of about 100 people from throughout St. Francois County turned out to attend a ceremony to officially open the all-inclusive playground.

Speaking first to the crowd was Doug Stotler, Farmington Parks and Recreation director, who said, “Welcome to the grand opening of our brand new playground! I know that everybody you’re going to hear from has done a tremendous, tremendous job with this thing, and the reason I know that is we haven’t been able to keep people out of here. We had to deputize most of the parks and rec crew so that they could keep people off because there were times when it was still a little bit dangerous. Things weren’t quite where they needed to be, but everybody here, you need to give yourself a gigantic round of applause because you’ve done something really, really fantastic.

“The Farmington Police Department, the street crew, the electrical crew, the water department, parks and maintenance, in particular. And I want to bring out these guys because they really busted it the last two-and-a-half weeks — Kevin Amonet, Sammy Callie, Neil Sullivan, Sheila Archer, John Hampton, Zach Grimes, Greg Patterson, and retired Bud Norman all had a hand in getting this thing shiny and ready for you today. I can’t tell you I’ve been here more than anybody because I know that’s not true. There are two people that have been out here checking on things more than I have, and that’s (City Administrator) Greg Beavers and the mayor. They’ve been out here every day making sure that this thing was ready to go for you.”

Stotler turned over the program to Strege, who said, “Thank you for coming. Coach Stotler has done a great job. I just want to reiterate that the city of Farmington has been excellent. Anything we needed — we were just a group, and we were trying to do something, but we couldn’t get it across the finish line, and Greg Beavers knew how to get us there. The city took care of that for us, so thank you very much. Doug Stotler has been excellent. I want to start with Lions International, all right?

“We had a meeting — this was years ago, back when I had a lot more hair — and they thought they could donate a couple of hundred dollars. At the end of all this, the Lions donated over $100,000 to the children of this community. Lions, thank you very much. Centene Corporation continues to be a great sponsor for all of us around town, especially for our project. The St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled was outstanding. Coldwell Banker, and then Brockmiller Construction led by Colin [Rogers], who had a huge part in this and was outstanding to work for. Colin, thank you. Thank you for Brockmiller.

“This was a goal a long time ago. This was something this community needed. We saw that need, and we had to fight through a pandemic to make sure this got done. But nothing was going to stop this group of supporters from making this happen for this community and for these kids. We’re not done! This group will continue to fight for the kids that need us to fight for them and fight for people who need us to fight for them. We’re not done! We will continue to make this great, great, great community just a little bit better one at a time, but without you, we couldn’t have made that happen.”

Other individuals, organizations and businesses Strege thanked included Strong Enough Women’s Conference, Krekeler Jewelers, Farmington Women of Today, First State Community Bank, Maloney-Wright & Robbins CPAs, Eddings Masonry Inc., Iron Workers Local 396, Taylor Engineering, Painters Union, Kevin Engler, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Tamara Walker, the Grindstaffs, Toys for Hope, LIFE Center for Independent Living, New Era Bank, Meinershagen Roofing and Sheet Metal, Masonic Lodge, Raider Mechanical, Meier Electric, Crystal Heating & Cooling, Southeast Missouri Building Council, In Memory of Andrew Pierson, Memorial United Methodist Church, Midwest Missouri Contractors, Teamsters Local 600, SEMO Building Trade, Farmington Knights of Columbus, Dane Foundation, Carpenters Local 1175, Joe and Kelli Gable and family, Colin and Beth Rogers and family, and Dusty and Teri Morton and family.

The new playground will be open daily throughout the year from dawn to dusk. For more information on this new addition to the Farmington Parks amenities, contact the Farmington Civic Center at 573-756-0900.