Allen keeps an eye on the weather

There are times, Allen admits, when he cannot provide the information personally, but then the project becomes one of a family nature. His parents, Don and Carolyn Allen will substitute for him at times and even more regularly when he is not available it will be his sister, Donna, who will provide the information to KTVI.

The station’s interest in getting the reports is significant enough that they call the Allens rather than depending on their weather observers to make the calls.

The college freshman learned late last year that Channel 2 was interested in getting an observer in this area and he wrote the station about handling the task for Farmington. It is a voluntary chore, but one that Allen enjoys, and feels is at least beneficial to the community in that it does give Farmington some television recognition.

“After all, if they can give the readings for Bowling Green, surely Farmington is just as important,” he quipped. “And I think it is kind of neat that Farmington is included in the station’s weather network.”