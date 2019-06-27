{{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting recently for the grand opening of Ally Sue Boutique at 19 W. Columbia in downtown Farmington.

Business hours are Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information go to their website at www.shopallysue.com.

