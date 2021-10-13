'ALPHABET MARCH' AT TRUMAN LEARNING CENTER

Around 250 Truman Learning Center kindergartners marched around the school playground and out to the school parking lot last Friday. They were wearing vests each had decorated with a teacher-assigned letter of the alphabet in celebration of the end of ABC Bootcamp. The students were "intensely" taught a letter of the alphabet each day of the bootcamp.
Families, as well as Washington-Franklin Elementary first graders, were on hand to watch as the students enthusiastically marched the course with their teachers.