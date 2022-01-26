Alternative string duo 'The Wires' to perform at Long Hall

Mineral Area Council on the Arts will be presenting The Wires in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, at Long Memorial Hall, 110 W. Columbia St. in Farmington.

The term "alternative" accurately describes the music of The Wires. Rooted in traditional violin and cello training and performance, Parks and Groschang offer something different musically without being inaccessible. The music is original, yet there is an air of familiarity about it. The tunes such as "Bahktia", "Native" and "Alexander's Mill" keep the listener engaged through interesting rhythms, pleasant melodies, and musical form through melody and tempo changes.

Scottye Adkins, MACOA's executive director, explained the decision to invite The Wires to the Parkland.

"I have been listening to their music for about a year," she said. "It somehow transports me to an epic saga of historical adventure yet with a taste of modernity. These ladies bring chamber music with a twist. Hearing them perform in person will be an experience we will not soon forget."

The Wires are a modern exploration in string sound. Created in Kansas City, Missouri, violinist Laurel Morgan Parks and cellist Sascha Groschang have been composing dynamic and cinematic music as best friends since 2009. Their music is inspired by imagery found in the natural world, folk styles and modern string techniques.

Following their debut album in 2012, their album "Wilder," released in May 2019, is an imagined journey that includes depths of the oceanic world, the vast expanse of Celtic hills, the coldness of the frozen tundra and a discovery of the cosmos. Their holiday album, "Winter," released in December 2020, encompasses cinematic, yet an intimate timbre, with the classic sounds of the season.

They recently presented "The Wires Virtual Underground Concert Series," which featured historic and mysterious Kansas City institutions. Every concert was curated with stories and history from each distinct locale. The duo performs at festivals, libraries, concert halls, and music venues in the Midwest and beyond. Their online school, "Fiddle Life," (www.fiddlelife.com), teaches adults traditional styles at beginner and intermediate level.

Their music and arrangements are published by Mel Bay Music Publications. The Wires also host a weekly radio show on 91.9 Classical KC called Sound Current, dedicated to exploring contemporary music by living composers. Visit www.classicalkc.org for more information.

Laurel Morgan Parks has been playing the violin for 25 years. She has performed with artists such as Sarah McLachlan, Disturbed, Amy Grant, Josh Groban and Evanescence, as well as classical artists Midori, Pepe Ramero, Sharon Isbin, and Nadja Salerno-Sonneberg. Parks has also performed with the Des Moines Symphony, Quixotic fusion ensemble and Musical Theatre Heritage at the Off-Center Theatre in Kansas City.

Her music is signed to two record labels — Second Nature Recordings in the United States and Arctic Rodeo in Germany. As a member of the folk-rock band “In the Pines,” Parks has toured all over Asia with the Mantovani Pops Orchestra. She has recorded strings for Hulu and Universal Pictures in addition to laying string tracks for countless bands and corporate clients.

Parks is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and a former member of the department of music at Cottey College. Her heart lies in composing music. She is passionate about creating interesting melodies that go to unpredictable, yet listenable places.

She writes, records and concertizes with “The Wires,” but also co-writes music for the alternative Indie-folk band “Of Tree.” Parks owns and teaches “Drunken Fiddles,” a workshop for adult beginners who want to learn to play the fiddle with a twist. She is also the founder of the online music school “Fiddle Life,” which teaches fiddle and cello to adults at the beginner and intermediate levels.

Cellist Sascha Groschang has performed extensively across the United States and Asia. She has appeared at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall numerous times, and gave her solo debut recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in 2009. She has been a soloist and lecturer at the Thailand International Composition Festival, performed for the King of Malaysia with the Kuala Lumpur International Festival Orchestra, and traveled across China on two tours with the Mantovani Pops Orchestra.

Groschang has shared the stage with artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Michael Bublé, Peter Gabriel, Josh Groban, Sarah Mclachlan, Idina Menzel, Amy Grant and performed in the off-broadway show, "Matthew Passion." Her recording experience includes sessions for NBC, Atlantic and Rhino Records and the recording artists Ashanti and Joanna Newsom.

As a freelance musician in and around Kansas City, Groschang is an avid performer and composer of new music, improv, non-classical styles and baroque cello. She frequently collaborates with groups such as the KC Chorale, Spire Chamber Ensemble, the New Theatre, Owen/Cox Dance Group, the Coterie Theatre, Quixotic Fusion, Ensemble Iberica, and Bach Aria Soloists.

The Kansas City Star writes, “Cellist Sascha Groschang(‘s) solos will haunt you with their plaintive longing.”

Groschang is currently principal cellist of newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, a professional new music chamber group dedicated to playing the work of living composers.

She holds a Bachelor Degree in Music Performance from the University of Missouri at Kansas City Conservatory and a graduate diploma in performance from Mannes College of Music in New York City, with further studies in chamber music at the Juilliard School, Baroque Music at the Oberlin Baroque Performance Institute, and traditional/world music at the Folk Alliance International Workshops, FiddleHell Workshops, and Silk Road's Global Musician Workshops.

Groschang has been on faculty at Missouri Western State University, where she taught cello and was a member of the faculty piano trio.

Tickets for The Wires concert are $8 and available by contacting Scottye Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or calling 573-518-2125. Tickets may also be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3fNazny.

Mineral Area Council on the Arts is presenting this performance with public support from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. For more information about Mineral Area Council on the Arts visit www.MineralAreaArts.org.

