Always a full-time mom

“Sometimes people will label others and not give them a chance, but every one of those kids goes beyond their expectations and the labels that are put on them. Evan has taught a lot of people how to appreciate the little things in life. He makes an impact on just about everybody he meets. This year he was asked by Coach Luke Strege to be the manager for the MAC team, which he absolutely loved.”

Shawnna admitted that the emphasis on social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on her youngest son.

“Evan’s a social person,” she said. “He likes to be going and doing. He was never home. Every night he would have something going. He would either be at work, or he’d be going to youth events at church. Evan has been taking guitar lessons since he was in eighth grade — so, for quite a few years — but has really self-taught himself over the past six or seven weeks on YouTube. He’ll find a praise and worship song and play that. Then he’ll find some scripture and share that as well.