Always a full-time mom

The city of Farmington is where Shawnna Robinson grew up, along with three brothers, and where she and her husband John have raised their three children. While she would be the first to admit that being a full-time mom hasn’t always been the easiest job in the world, she would be quick to add that it’s always been a blessing and something that still brings her an abundance of joy.
Shawnna’s parents, Chuck and Ardie Henson, were and still are pillars of the community. Her mother was always involved in community and church activities, and her father served many years as the high school varsity basketball and volleyball coach.
It was the bedrock foundation she received growing up in a loving family and caring community that she believes has helped her become the kind of person and parent she is today.
“Our family joined First Baptist Church Farmington when I was about eight years old and have been involved ever since then,” she said. “When John and I got married, we started going to church there, and all three of our kids grew up in the same church that my brothers and I grew up in. It has always been an important part of our lives.”
Shawnna, who worked for the Democrat News in Fredericktown, the Daily Journal and the Farmington Press, believes her love of journalism began during her high school years when she became editor of the school newspaper — The FHS Knight Life. It was after she began attending college that she briefly shifted her focus from newspaper to television journalism.
“When I went to SEMO, I focused on broadcast journalism,” she said. “Being a broadcast journalist seemed so much more glamorous than working for a newspaper! I worked at Channel 12 during my senior year in college and stayed on for about a year after I graduated from college.
“In June 1991, I was getting married to John, and Black Knight TV at Farmington High School was just getting started. They had just received a huge donation from Farmington Cablevision — enough to build a studio and equip it. They had a teacher, but they needed somebody for the technical side, so I came on board for that.
“It was really neat to be at my alma mater being able to teach kids what I was passionate about. I did that until my oldest, John Charles, was born in October 1993, and I decided I wanted to stay home.
Asked how confident she was as she prepared to become a first-time mom, Shawnna said, “I bought ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting,’ you know, and ‘What to Expect the First Year.’ I thought I was all prepared. That first night, my mom had offered to come over and help, but we were kinda’ like, ‘No, we’ve got this! We’re good! We can handle this!’ Well, I was really worn out, and about an hour into being home, John called my mom and asked, ‘Hey, is that invite still open to come over and help us this evening?’ It was everything I thought it would be and that much more.”
Shawnna’s decision to become a stay-at-home mom turned out to be prescient after John Charles suffered a stroke one week before his first birthday.
She said, “During that time, we got a card with the verse from Jeremiah 29:11 — ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ That’s been my verse ever since then. At all times — no matter what we’ve faced — I know God is with us, and I hold tight to that scripture.”
Despite this significant setback, John Charles continued to grow and prosper, drawing constant attention whenever he was out in public with his parents.
“He says he knows people that have known him since he was born because they call him John Charles — he just goes by ‘John’ now. When he comes back to town, and somebody says, ‘Hi, John Charles!’ he realizes they’ve known him for his whole life.”
Shawnna said that more than almost anything, her firstborn son loves to read.
“One of the Harry Potter books came out while we were on vacation, and we bought it, and he had it read within a day or two. When I was pregnant with him, my husband John was working up in the city, and I started buying little Golden Books. At night I would sit and read to my baby before he was born. There’s a little bit of me that thinks that has something to do with his love of reading.”
Now 26 years old, John graduated with a degree in journalism from Missouri State University in Springfield and went to work at the Emporia Gazette newspaper in Emporia, Kansas. Less than two years later, he returned to southwest Missouri and went to work for the Branson Tri-Lakes News — the newspaper where he interned while in college.
“He called the editor at Tri-Lakes to see if he could use him as a reference on a Saturday, and on that Monday, a reporter had come in and given their two-weeks-notice.”
Now John has returned to Missouri State, where he’s currently studying to become an English teacher.
Shawnna said, “He’s in an accelerated program to get his master’s degree in teaching. John is engaged to Emily McCormick — who is just an amazing young lady — and they live in Springfield.”
John and Shawnna’s second child, Chloe, was born May 5, 1997, celebrating her 23rd birthday Tuesday.
“Her passion was dance from the time she was three years old, and she started taking dance classes,” Shawnna said. “Chloe always loved to dress up in costumes. She was a costume girl. If there was a costume, she wanted it, and she would wear it until she couldn’t wear it anymore — until the thread was threadbare.
“She took ballet at Ballet Arts Center for 14 years and was able to dance her junior year as the snow queen in the production of The Nutcracker, which was just a treat and honor for her to be able to do that. She was also on the junior high and high school dance team.”
In the fall of her senior year, Chloe suffered a severe concussion and was unable to dance for several months. The official diagnosis was a post-concussion syndrome, a complex disorder that results in a variety of symptoms such as headaches and dizziness.
“She recovered and was able to finish out her senior year and dance at her very last dance concert with Ballet Arts Center, so that was a blessing for her,” Shawnna said. “She overcame it while keeping her outstanding attitude through it all.”
According to Shawnna, Chloe, who received her associate degree from Mineral Area College, is planning to enroll this fall at Central Methodist University.
The third child in Robinson’s household is 20-year-old Evan, who is on the autism spectrum.
“We always call him Evan from Heaven because he was a gift to us, and we have learned a lot about life through him,” Shawnna said. “He was diagnosed with autism when he was about three years old. I always look back on those elementary years as a lot of struggle.
“For this kiddo to graduate his senior year and be chosen Knight of the Year — I’m just speechless. When we realized it was him, John and I both say, it was just like a slideshow in our minds of all the years. Where we have been with him, where he’s been and who he is now.
“Sometimes people will label others and not give them a chance, but every one of those kids goes beyond their expectations and the labels that are put on them. Evan has taught a lot of people how to appreciate the little things in life. He makes an impact on just about everybody he meets. This year he was asked by Coach Luke Strege to be the manager for the MAC team, which he absolutely loved.”
Shawnna admitted that the emphasis on social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on her youngest son.
“Evan’s a social person,” she said. “He likes to be going and doing. He was never home. Every night he would have something going. He would either be at work, or he’d be going to youth events at church. Evan has been taking guitar lessons since he was in eighth grade — so, for quite a few years — but has really self-taught himself over the past six or seven weeks on YouTube. He’ll find a praise and worship song and play that. Then he’ll find some scripture and share that as well.
“He’s also involved with Easter Seals, which is an amazing program. He’s become quite adept at Zoom meetings, so he’s been able to stay plugged in with the Easter Seal groups that they have. They had a talent show one day and another day they talked about their favorite video game. Evan just started back working at Sugarfire Smokehouse today. He’s been off with everything that’s been going on. They were just down to a skeleton crew. Evan’s going to be busing tables. He’s got his mask and is all ready to go.”
After retiring from her position as Farmington Press managing editor almost a year and a half ago, Shawnna went to work for the Trimfoot Company where she currently serves as marketing coordinator for the infants and children’s division. Still, she is quick to say that she considers being a mother to be the most important job she’s ever held in her life.
“I stayed home with all of the kids until 2002 when I got the part-time reporter position at the Farmington Press,” she said. “I think that staying home with the kiddos is something I am thankful for. I know there’s a lot of people who would like to but can’t. I loved every stage of their lives — every moment. I loved when they were in elementary and then as they grew up and now being an adult.
“I just love everything about being a mom. Our kiddos just mean the world to John and me. We give them roots but we give them wings as well. I love being able to see them fulfill their dreams and do what they want to do. To just be there to help whenever they need help and let them know, Mom and Dad are always here for them.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
"I loved every stage of their lives — every moment. I loved when they were in elementary and then as they grew up and now being an adult." Shawnna Robinson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!