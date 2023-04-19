Poem by Dr. Ryan Johnston

The Old Family Farm

By Dr. Ryan Johnston

Verse 1

It’s stood where it is at the edge of the town

For many a year before we came around

There’s a creek and a hill with a big open field

The milk cows are happy, there’s plenty of yield

The farmhouse is more than a century old

But the barn goes back even further I’m told

It was the picture of living when living was fine

The old family farm in the best of it’s time

Verse 2:

They took his front pasture and made it a school

And a new civic center with a big indoor pool

Then the hospital needed someplace to build

So he sold them that hill with the big open field

The farmhouse was full of family to hold

While the barn still kept animals out of the cold

It was the picture of living when living was fine

The old family farm sitting frozen in time

Verse 3:

The years kept on coming the kids were all grown

Then his wife passed away and left him alone

He took his last breath in the town he helped build

At the hospital out in his big open field

The farmhouse caught fire and burned to the ground

But the barn still stood watching over the town

It was the picture of living when living was fine

The old family farm almost gone for all time

Verse 4

The hospital bought what was left for the land

And cleaned it all up where an office will stand

Perhaps it is better if people are healed

In a new doctor’s office they put in that field

The farm is all gone now and the barn’s coming down

But it going back up somewhere outside of town

It’s the picture of living when living was fine

The old family farm thrust back into its prime!