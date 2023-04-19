An old dairy barn planned for demolition to make room for construction of an office building on the Parkland Health Center (PHC) campus is the subject of a photo exhibition taking place in May and June at the Farmington Public Library.
Built at what was then the edge of Farmington, Harrington Farm came to be surrounded by the growing city’s high school, civic center, water park, and medical center. In the fall and winter of 2022, the barn and outbuildings, having fallen into disrepair through the years, were removed after PHC’s purchase of the property.
The large barn was meticulously tagged and disassembled, with plans made for it to be reconstructed elsewhere in St. Francois County. Before the structures were taken down, however, the hospital approved an independent request by a local amateur photographer to take pictures of the farm.
The man behind the camera is Dr. Ryan Johnston, 42, a 1999 graduate of Farmington High School who took his prerequisites for chiropractic school admission at Mineral Area College prior to entering Logan University in St. Louis to study chiropractic medicine.
People are also reading…
It was the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on America that placed Johnston’s scholastic quest on hold. He was attending his first semester at Logan when commercial airliners hit the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
“I went out and joined the Air Force and did four years in the military,” Johnston recalled. “I met my wife Tiana, who’s originally from Massachusetts, while in basic training. She had the same job as me, and we ended up getting stationed in the same squadron. In Iraq, she ended up blowing a low back disc. Then I came back and used my GI Bill to finish up chiropractic school in 2009. I had a clinic in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for 10 years after I graduated.
“Tiana was my ‘patient zero.’ Everything I learned, I tried on her. If it made her better, we used it. And if it didn't, we threw it away. We have three boys, ages 16, 13 and 9, and we homeschool them. It's kind of still our team gig. She was doing all the homeschooling, but as Sam, my oldest, has gotten into high school, I've taken on more of his stuff, so that's been fun, getting to do all his math and science and history. Being out of active practice, I've been able to step in and do a lot more of the homeschooling.
Asked why he asked permission to photograph the Harrington Farm barn, Johnston said, “Most everybody who lives in town knows this barn because you drive past it when you go to the civic center, high school and hospital. I drove past it every day going to high school. When I saw the chain-link fence go up around it, I knew something was getting ready to happen. I knew that the hospital had just purchased it and a hospital has no reason to have a barn. It's a liability for them. I understood it was probably gonna’ be changing scenery real quick, so I sent a letter to the administration.
"I said, ‘Hey, as an independent artist, can I photograph the inside and outside of the farm, document the farm before it's gone away? I know things outlive their purpose, but that way we have a history record of it. They loved it! They were already getting questions left and right about how they were going to preserve the history of it. They're going to put some of these photographs in their new office building that's going in that place to help document it. I think they're going to have a history wing where they’re going to put some of that history stuff up there. So, that's what spawned this whole thing.”
Johnston took photos of the barn’s last days over the summer.
“I drug my son Sam along on all of this, which was really fun,” he said. “[PHC] put me in contact with the demo crew that was already set up to do it. They basically gave me a green light. Any time I needed to take photos, I would just shoot them a message and then go out there. I did one shoot right at sunrise on a foggy morning and I did a couple at sunset. I did some along the way while they were taking the barn down in stages, so I could get in-process photos. I photographed all the outbuildings, and then kind of tagged that into the relevance of what those buildings were on the farm.
“You can date a lot of the structures based on the equipment that was coming out of there, and you can tell what was original equipment to the barn and what they added in as they came in and expanded their operations. Visually, I needed to just kind of peel back the layers of the onion as we went into it. I connected with the demo guy. I consider myself a history dork, and he's a history dork, too. He was really into the same idea of giving me feedback about what he was finding as he was taking apart different parts, and I was telling him what I thought about it too, so it was neat.”
Johnston photographed the Harrington Farm images using a Pentax camera.
“I can't remember the model number now, but it's a higher quality kind of professional photography photograph camera,” he said. My wife was into photography before I was. I basically stole her equipment. She and I have done veterans art contests with the VA before.
“She's done photography, and more recently she has gotten into pottery, which will be the other side of the art display at the library. But that was the idea. If [PHC] gave me permission to do this, at least I'd have material to enter for some of the art contests. And then if the hospital wanted to turn around and purchase some of the photos to put in their building — you know, win-win.”
Now, Johnston has other plans for the photos he’s taken, along with the extensive research he’s performed on the area.
“I'm working on an accompanying history book that'll go along with this,” he said. “I'll probably just have a self-published one that I'll have available at the art show release. And then we'll either do a pre-order or I'll find a publisher that's willing to do it for a reasonable cost, so I don't have to self-publish them.
"Some of these photos will be alongside it. Because I had so much access, I could really kind of fine tune each shot. Except for lighting, I didn't have to doctor any of these photos. I just took them. It just was perfectly photogenic.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com