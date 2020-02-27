Americare seeks certificate of need

Americare Senior Living of Sikeston, Missouri, is seeking certificate of need approval from the state of Missouri’s Health Facilities Review Committee (HFRC).

Americare is asking the state to allow an amendment to their previously approved application, which allowed a forfeiture of 54 beds from Southbrook Skilled Nursing and the addition 74 new beds in order to build a new transitional care and rehabilitation community.

The amendment would allow the forfeiture of 30 additional beds from Southbrook Skilled Nursing, in order to add 30 more beds to the new skilled nursing facility. The company contends that that majority of skilled nursing and rehabilitation offerings in Farmington are 30+ years in age and are not positioned to accommodate the changing needs and preferences of tomorrow’s consumer.

Americare will present its proposal to the Committee on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Jefferson City. Established in 1981, Americare is headquartered in Sikeston, Missouri and operates 11 skilled nursing communities and 52 assisted living communities throughout the state.

