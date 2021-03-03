 Skip to main content
AMVETS RIDERS HONOR FARMINGTON POLICE
AMVETS RIDERS HONOR FARMINGTON POLICE

AMVETS RIDERS HONOR FARMINGTON POLICE
Submitted photo

Farmington American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 113 AMVETS Riders recently presented Police Chief Rick Baker and the Farmington Police Department with Certificates of Appreciation. The award was given by the AMVETS organization as "an expression of sincere appreciation and full praise for services rendered to the Farmington community. With the police departments nationwide being attacked and defunded, the AMVETS organization wanted to shed a positive light on our police department and the good job they do everyday. As veterans of this community we thank Chief Baker, his officers and staff for their day-to-day service for the people of Farmington, Missouri.”

Pictured, left to right, are Detective Bill Gammon, Cpl. Mike McCarthy, AMVETS President and Communications Officer Dept. of Missouri Riders Joe Black, Police Chief Rick Baker, Sgt. Ryan Barron, officer Rodney Holt, officer Julie Bryson and AMVETS Dept. of Missouri Officer Tony Carroll.

