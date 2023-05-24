Recently I interviewed a man that has a family name that is huge with fly fishing and writing. His name is John N. Maclean. His father was Norman Maclean the famous author that wrote the book that led to the movie A River Runs Through it. In my eyes his family are the Kennedy’s of fly fishing. That’s how I looked at it before we did the interview, but as we started talking, it really set in that he was more than just Norman Maclean’s son. He is an accomplished fly fisherman and author himself.

John is married to his wife Frances and they have two sons — Dan and John. He has passed his love for fly fishing down to both of his boys because they enjoy the outdoors as well. He splits his time between D.C. and his family’s cabin on a lake in Montana. He tries to find as much time as he can to get out with his family.

Our conversation really started out with me “geeking” out a bit about speaking to this guy who is, in my opinion, one of the most pivotal families of fly fishing. I mean, millions of people have read the book and seen the movie A River Runs Through It, but John is a very humble man. He spoke of his time as a journalist in Chicago as a police reporter and then onto the Chicago Tribune, and then working heavily during Henry Kissinger’s time as secretary of state covering his many journeys around the world.

During all these years as a journalist, he polished his craft as a writer. Then later in life, he decided he would quit and start writing books full-time. Little did he know that writing a book is putting a story full of details in hundreds of pages instead of a couple of paragraphs — an interesting transition.

John has written five nonfiction books about wildfires — Fire on the Mountain, Fire and Ashes, The Thirtymile Fire, The Esperanza Fire and River of Fire. His website says they are considered a staple of fire literature, as well as training material for firefighters. During his research for these books, he told me he found time to fly fish because, sadly, wildfires take place in big forests where there are mountains that usually have streams full of trout.

His next book is Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River, which is an amazing book that is like picking up an old friend and hearing them speak of their family and how the wilds of the outdoors can shape a family and their history. I found it to be well-written and provided a better look into his historic family.

His latest project is a new edition of Ernest Hemingway’s, Big Two-Hearted River. He wrote a forward to the book that really speaks to the reader about how the book and writer shaped history. At that time, the notion that you could write about fly fishing was almost unthinkable. But in his forward, he details how Big Two-Hearted River and A River Runs Through It are about the same thing but written in a completely different manner.

The healing properties of the outdoors — whether its struggling with the stress of everyday life or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) — is very real. Something as small as spending time on a river can shape you as a family, or even a generation. I found the book to be heartfelt, well-researched and very well-written.

At the age of 80 years old, John is still going strong, and I’m glad I got to speak to him when I did. A lot of those men from the golden age of journalism and fly fishing are gone. Hopefully, we can continue to carry the torch for future generations to understand how important conservation efforts are, and the beauty of the outdoors. There are thousands of books out there written by people like John and his father Norman that will brighten your day and help you better understand life.