AN UNSTABLE MARKET
File photo

The purchase of grains locally was curtailed by MFA manager Mike Markway after a Presidential announcement reducing grain sales to Russia sent the market into a period of instability. Markway said predictions call for the price of grains to decline sharply while others say the governmental purchase of surplus will support grain prices.

The state president of MFA said Carter’s grain embargo would have a devastating effect on the Missouri farmer, then ordered all MFA co-ops to quit buying grain. The local mill has about a two-week supply of grains on hand.

(This photo originally appeared in the Jan. 10, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press.)

