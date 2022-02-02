 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual civic banquet planned for next Tuesday

This story originally appeared in the Friday, January 16, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The annual banquet sponsored by the Farmington Junior and Senior Chambers of Commerce, the Rotary Club and the Business and Professional Women’s Club will be held at the Lutheran auditorium next Tuesday evening, Jan. 20th, starting promptly at 6:30.

Daniel O. Bartlett, St. Louis attorney, has been secured as the guest speaker for the occasion. Mr. Bartlett is reported to be a splendid and most entertaining speaker and his talk is to be along this line, rather than of a serious nature. In addition to his talk, the chairman of the arrangements, W.T. Coghill, and his committee have lined up a program of special entertainment, the exact nature of which is being kept secret.

These annual joint meetings have in the past been highlights in the civic life of the community and several of the programs offered have been among the best ever heard here. There is every indication that the program this year will come up to the same standard.

The new officers of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will be installed during the meeting, and the officials of the Trimfoot Company have volunteered to provide a portion of the entertainment, the exact nature of which is being sold throughout town by a special committee at a price of 75¢ each. If the committee happens to miss you during the drive, tickets may be obtained from officers of the Senior Chamber of Commerce.

