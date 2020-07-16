Annual Traditional Artisans Showcase, Sale starts Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looking to get out of the house for an enjoyable event?

Join the fun in Ste. Genevieve at the annual Traditional Artisans Showcase and Sale, hosted by ASL Pewter, 183 South Third Street.

Show hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The event, in its 15th year, features artists from around the Midwest who have been selected by the jurors at Early American Life magazine for its Directory of Traditional Crafts. Six of the top traditional artisans in the country will join Thomas and Patricia Hooper of ASL Pewter in demonstrating their crafts. All will have their work for sale as well.

Single-serve prepackaged snacks and refreshments will be served, as the event organizers are taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available inside and outside. Masks and gloves will be available to all guests who want them.

ASL Pewter said it is committed to the health and safety of all guest artists and patrons.

Founded as a way to feature the artisans from Missouri and Illinois recognized in the Directory, the event now features top artisans from throughout the region. Four states will be represented this year.