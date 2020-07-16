Annual Traditional Artisans Showcase, Sale starts Friday

Looking to get out of the house for an enjoyable event?
Join the fun in Ste. Genevieve at the annual Traditional Artisans Showcase and Sale, hosted by ASL Pewter, 183 South Third Street.
Show hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
The event, in its 15th year, features artists from around the Midwest who have been selected by the jurors at Early American Life magazine for its Directory of Traditional Crafts. Six of the top traditional artisans in the country will join Thomas and Patricia Hooper of ASL Pewter in demonstrating their crafts. All will have their work for sale as well.
Single-serve prepackaged snacks and refreshments will be served, as the event organizers are taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available inside and outside. Masks and gloves will be available to all guests who want them.
ASL Pewter said it is committed to the health and safety of all guest artists and patrons.
Founded as a way to feature the artisans from Missouri and Illinois recognized in the Directory, the event now features top artisans from throughout the region. Four states will be represented this year.
The invited artists include:
• Eric Havener and Steve Wathen, Lincoln Trail Woodcraft, Indiana, Shaker boxes. (lincolntrailwoodcrafts@gmail.com)
• Cathy Grafton, Illinois, silk ribbon embroidery. (www.prairiequiltsandmore.com)
• Julie and Doug Dawson, Tin Treasures, Ohio, tin-backed cookie cutters. (tintreasures.com)
• David Hovde, la Compagnie des Beaux Eaux, French Colonial pottery, Indiana. (historicalreenactor.wordpress.com)
• Lisa Palmer, Never Bored Creations, paper quilling/filigree, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. (neverboredcreations.com)
• Kandye Mahurin, Sassafras Creek Originals, fabric and paper-covered boxes and painted game boards, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. (Facebook.com/sassafras-creek-originals)
The Hoopers have been working in pewter for more than 25 years and have operated ASL Pewter (aslpewter.com) from a historic building in Ste. Genevieve since early 2015. They provided all the pewter pieces for HBO’s John Adams miniseries in 2008. They also have professional relationships providing pewter for the Sydney Opera House, United Artists, the United States Supreme Court, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the American Folk Art Museum.
Ste. Genevieve is located one hour south of St. Louis along Interstate 55 and is Missouri’s oldest town, dating back to the middle of the 18th century.
For more information on the event, contact the Hoopers at ASL Pewter, 573-883-2095 or aslpewtersales@gmail.com.
