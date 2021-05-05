Apply during May for MDC fall elk-hunting permits

To be considered for the elk-hunting permit(s) allocated to approved area landowners, applicants must have at least 20 contiguous acres in Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties and have their property information approved through MDC’s Landowner Permit Application before applying for an elk-hunting permit. Details can be found at mdc.mo.gov/landownerpermits.

Results of the random elk-permit drawing will be available by July 1. Applicants can check to see if they have been selected for an elk-hunting permit at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits by logging into “Manage Your Account” and selecting “View My Special Hunt History.”

For more information on elk hunting in Missouri, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/elk or view and download MDC’s new online Elk Hunting Digest at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations/elk-hunting-digest.

MDC will limit the random drawing to one application per-person, per-year with a 10-year “sit-out” period for those drawn before they may apply again.

The allowed hunting methods for each season portion will be the same as for deer hunting. The permits will allow for the harvest of one bull elk with at least one antler being six inches or greater in length. Successful hunters must Telecheck their harvested elk by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest, like for deer.