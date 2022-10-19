Archery hunting in Missouri

Archery is one of the most fulfilling ways to hunt big and small game alike here in Missouri. Over my lifetime, we have had huge growth in technology — in all elements of it. When I was young, all I ever saw were recurve bows. Then I got older, and we got compound bows. Then along came crossbows. It is amazing what has happened — and now the industry has come full circle and is going back to its roots with recurve bows.

In the early years of my youth, the only brand of bows I can remember is Bear bows. They made a top-of-the-line recurve and top-of-the-line compound bows. At the time to have one of those fancy compound bows seemed unreachable to a small-town kid. Fast forward a few years, and I got my first Bear compound bow with some fancy carbon arrows. I went from watching my arrows arch slowly to the target to watching them zoom flat almost as fast as I could see with the naked eye.

I went on through the years having bows from multiple different manufacturers, and they all made nice bows, but I always had that sweet spot for a Fred Bear bow. I bought my first nice bow in my mid-20s when I could actually afford it. I was mind blown by the weight and every other nice thing about it. I became completely obsessed with bow hunting I spent every waking moment I could hunting, and it was a great time, but I’m pretty sure I burnt myself out.

A few years ago, the state of Missouri decided that it was a good idea to make it legal for everyone to bow hunt with a crossbow. I have always been on the fence about crossbows. Is it really archery hunting? They are so many arguments on both sides of the fence, but as long as you’re within the law, I don’t care what you hunt with. Before, you could only hunt with one if you had a medical condition that prevented you from using a typical bow. Then, after a drawn-out paperwork process, you could get approved to use one. I also believe once they legalized it for everyone, some folks tried it that normally would not have and then just went back to using what they have always used a regular old compound bow. Seems kind of silly when you can buy a crossbow now that can effectively kill a whitetail deer at a hundred yards plus. At just the squeeze of the trigger. Doesn’t seem like bow hunting to me, but to each their own.

Now that I have talked about compounds and crossbows, I want to talk about recurve/longbows. Recurve/longbows are two different bows, but they are pretty much the same thing, being stick bows. They both have been around for hundreds and hundreds of years. There have been wars fought with them before there were ever firearms. When it comes to archery hunting and wanting to get as close to nature, and the way hunting and gathering was back in the times that folks hunted and gathered to survive. This is the way I think you should be doing it. But who am I?

So, I have spoken about the many different types of bows and how they have changed over my lifetime. Now I find something very interesting that things have come full circle not only for me but for hundreds of people all over the country. This last year I bought a Bear recurve at a yard sale for $15. It started something all over again. I have been shooting it in my yard and hunted with it for the first time last year. It’s been an experience, is all I have to say. I had to learn how to shoot in the woods all over again. Your aiming is a world of difference from what it is with a compound. I can honestly say it has whipped my butt more often than not, but I am not afraid of a challenge.

This article has a lot of good information about different ways to hunt with archery bows. But truth be told, there is no wrong way, as long as you’re doing it safely and accurately. Remember to always practice so you know you can be as accurate as humanly possible and always be safe. Every year there are hunting accidents, and 90% of the time, they can be prevented. Wear a harness and practice climbing your tree stand. Practice shooting from your tree stand or wherever you are shooting from. Also, verify your target before you shoot. Whether it is a bow or a firearm, it’s best to practice so everyone comes home in one piece. Enjoy this deer season or whatever hunting season it is in your neck of the woods.