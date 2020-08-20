Archery tournament touting managed hunt as top prize

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If getting a chance to win a season-long spot in a managed hunt sounds appealing, you might want to sign up for an upcoming archery tournament taking place later this month at Farmington's archery range on Pinville Road.

Farmington Parks & Recreation is offering the opportunity for local residents to show off their archery skills in the second annual tournament set to start at 10 a.m. Aug. 30. All ages are welcome to participate.

Jake LaHay, aquatic and fitness coordinator at the civic center, said the tournament is a “great chance for local archers to show off their archery skills, all of which have a chance at winning a spot in the city’s managed deer hunt that will run during Missouri’s archery season.”

Archery is one of the oldest sports that is still practiced today. According to WorldArchery.org, evidence of ancient archers has been found around the world and likely dates back to the Stone Age — around 20,000 BC.

This archery tournament includes spots for bow, traditional, open and youth classes. Note: Stabilizers used by bow hunters can be no longer than 12-feet from the back of the riser.

Top prizes in each class will be a season-long spot in a managed deer hunt. Month-long spots will be awarded to second and third places in each division.