Area businesses prepare to 'open doors' to community

“These artists are incredible,” she said. “We have a blacksmith artist — she and her husband both did the work. He did one side of the door, and she did the other. His side has a handcrafted handle that looks like a cowboy and the strapping with wrought iron. Her side has a tree with hand-hammered dogwood flowers on it and a sun.

"Another one of the artists, Lisa Thompson, has won many of the art shows held in the area. They all have very different expertise in painting. We have Brandon Warren. Many people know his artwork, especially because of the Farmington mural and the Sugarfire menu board. He’s doing 'Healthcare Heroes' for Parkland Health Center.

“We have a first responder door by Miranda DeOrnellis, an artist that sends artwork all over the United States. Her husband Travis is a firefighter with the Wolf Creek Fire Department. Miranda paints fire helmets and axes and sends them all over the United States. She does benefits for BackStoppers and other organizations that benefit first responders. Miranda is doing a door that’s going to go between the police station and fire station honoring first responders.”

Hente added that Steve Warren, who is a former U.S. serviceman, is creating a door honoring his fellow veterans.