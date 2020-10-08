Area businesses prepare to 'open doors' to community

"The Doors" will soon be on tour in the Parkland, with a little help from the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
No, 60s rock icon Jim Morrison isn't being brought back to life — instead, painted doors will be put on public display as local artists have been tapped to create unique works of art for businesses throughout the area. Candy Hente, executive director of the chamber, explained the promotion.
“We have very talented local artists who are decorating free standing solid wood doors,” she said. “They are going to be placed throughout the community and we are hoping that this will create a memorable identity for our community. Steelville has canoes and Chester has Popeye.
"The doors are for the ‘Doorway to the Parkland’. The tagline for the Farmington Regional Chamber is ‘Over 75 years of opening doors for business.’ Our social media hashtags are #doorway2theparkland, and #openingdoors4business.
“There's going to be something for everyone. The businesses come up with the theme. We try to match the artist expertise with the theme that the business chose. The artists can do any type of art. I told them they have complete creativity and free reign. If they want, they can have decoupage on there or whatever they want to do.”
Hente spoke about some of the talented regional artists that are working on the project.
“These artists are incredible,” she said. “We have a blacksmith artist — she and her husband both did the work. He did one side of the door, and she did the other. His side has a handcrafted handle that looks like a cowboy and the strapping with wrought iron. Her side has a tree with hand-hammered dogwood flowers on it and a sun.
"Another one of the artists, Lisa Thompson, has won many of the art shows held in the area. They all have very different expertise in painting. We have Brandon Warren. Many people know his artwork, especially because of the Farmington mural and the Sugarfire menu board. He’s doing 'Healthcare Heroes' for Parkland Health Center.
“We have a first responder door by Miranda DeOrnellis, an artist that sends artwork all over the United States. Her husband Travis is a firefighter with the Wolf Creek Fire Department. Miranda paints fire helmets and axes and sends them all over the United States. She does benefits for BackStoppers and other organizations that benefit first responders. Miranda is doing a door that’s going to go between the police station and fire station honoring first responders.”
Hente added that Steve Warren, who is a former U.S. serviceman, is creating a door honoring his fellow veterans.
“We have a retro 40s, 50s and 60s door that is going to Cedarhurst,” she said. “A cruising historic Route 66 is going to Auffenberg’s. There is Natural Wonders of the Parkland — Rebecca Turner is the artist for that one. She recently won the Mineral Area Council on the Arts logo contest. She’s a teacher from Bismarck. Her expertise is painting many of the parks in the region. She has artwork on display at the Battle of Pilot Knob museum.”
Besides many accomplished veteran artists, Hente said that a newcomer, Chloe Robinson, is doing ‘Donut Worry, Be Happy’ for the Farmhouse Bakery.
The doors should be going up throughout the month of October as the artists complete them. Hente said there is still a strong possibility that more businesses will be coming on board to participate in the project.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
