ART Blooms Banner Contest deadline extended to Friday

The very first ART Blooms Banner Contest took place in 2015 when a group of young artists’ work was chosen to be put on display in downtown Farmington.

For the 8th annual light pole banner contest, the artwork of 258 artists will be displayed in nine locations throughout the region. This year, banner artwork will be displayed in Farmington, Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Caledonia, Desloge, Fredericktown, Park Hills and Potosi.

The 2022 theme “Paws, Fins, Wings & Things” emphasizes pets and wildlife. The final deadline has now been extended to Friday.

This year’s light pole design contest has expanded to additional communities because of generous sponsors that include the city of Farmington, First State Community Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, and Unico Bank.

The contest is sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts.

“The ART Blooms Banner Contest has grown spectacularly in recent years,” said MACOA Executive Director Scottye Adkins. “The MACOA volunteers enjoy the process of sorting from over 1,500 entries. It gives us a chance to see all of the talented artists represented!”

Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers had a large part in the kicking off of the first banner art contest.

“We are glad to see the banner contest expand into the other towns in the region,” he said. “It is always a joy to see the artwork up and down the streets in Farmington.”

The ART Blooms Banner Contest is open to local K-12 students in public, private and homeschools in the Parkland. Students are asked to submit an original drawing, painting or illustration depicting the theme using the official entry form.

Artwork submitted by homeschools and private schools will be represented on light poles in the town nearest their location from March to October. Students may submit multiple entries, but only one entry per person is eligible to win.

Artwork must be submitted to the Farmington Library at 101 North A Street or to MACOA at the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Building, room 134. Entries can also be mailed to MACOA at PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601. If entries are mailed, the artwork must not be folded. It should be sent flat in a protective envelope.

All entries must be received by Friday, Feb. 11. Official guidelines and entry form are available at the Farmington Library, online at www.MineralAreaArts.org or on MACOA’s Facebook page.

Questions regarding the banner contest should be directed to Adkins at 573-518-2125 or by email at sadkins@MineralArea.edu.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

