{{featured_button_text}}

Spring is quickly approaching and with the beauty of the season comes colorful new banners adorning the light poles in downtown Farmington.

The sixth annual Art Blooms competition for young artists is now underway. The contest is sponsored by the city of Farmington and Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA), a nonprofit community arts organization based in Park Hills.

Students’ winning art is turned into banners that decorate the light poles in downtown Farmington later in the spring. The contest was first developed through talks with Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers about finding ways to bring more art into the community.

“In our view, there are many facets of a strong livable community. Industry and commerce, recreation and the arts are all important in making our community a great place to live and work," he said. "Through the years, we have actively sought out ways to promote both visual and performance, and view it as one of the building blocks of our town.”

This year’s theme, chosen by Beavers, is “Places and Spaces.”

"The ideas depicting a favorite place or space are "boundless," Beavers said. “The kids who participate in this contest are so creative because you give them a single theme and then there are works of art ranging all over the spectrum. The art is always really striking, and they look fantastic throughout downtown.

"It makes downtown look great, too, because there are unique art pieces at 100 different locations. We just really appreciate everyone who participates, and we hope to keep expanding this contest and program over the years."

Last year, there were more than 1,200 entries and 80 winners. This year 100 winners will be chosen, which will allow the banners to expand a little beyond downtown Farmington.

“As a community member, I enjoy driving through Farmington and seeing the banners on the street and knowing that local students are the people who created the designs,” said Scottye Adkins, MACOA executive director. “I love seeing art in action and using local artists is one way to do that."

Official guidelines and entry forms are available at the Farmington Public Library, 101 N A St.; at www.MineralAreaArts.org; or at the Mineral Area Council on the Arts' Facebook page.

Artwork entries must be submitted by Jan. 31 to the library or by mail to MACOA, P.O. Box 1000 Park Hills, MO 63601. Entries may also be dropped off at Room 134 in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Building.

Adkins advised that if entries that are mailed should be submitted flat in a protective envelope and the artwork should not be folded. After the banners run their display, the winner will be able to keep the banner.

For more information on the contest, contact Adkins at 573-518-2125 or at sadkins@MineralArea.edu.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments