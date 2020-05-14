'Art is Ageless' winners announced

Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s Art is Ageless program encourages Farmington Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.

The first Art is Ageless calendar was a fundraiser for Presbyterian Manor’s Good Samaritan Program, which provides funding to assist residents who outlive their resources through no fault of their own. The calendar featured artworks completed by residents.

Notecards were added in 1987. The calendar featured works were all selected from resident entries in the Art is Ageless competition. In 1990, Christmas cards were added to the offerings. Birthday cards followed in 1993, and a sympathy card was added in 1995.

In 2002, local juried competitions became the preliminary judging phase and first-place winners were submitted to the Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America corporate office to be judged for calendars and cards. In 2006, on the 25th anniversary, the competition was opened to all senior artists to celebrate.