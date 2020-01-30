{{featured_button_text}}
Athletic event fees waved for FHS students with ID

Farmington High School students will now be admitted to home games at no charge when they present their student ID at entry.

 Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

Effective Jan. 1, the Farmington School District Athletic Department made an important announcement for some high school students. Farmington High School students will now be able to get into athletic events for free if they present their student ID, rather than having to pay the previous $2 admission price.

“We have been talking about it for a while,” said John Bacon, the activities director for Farmington. “We talked about different ways of doing it. In the end, we just decided we wanted to give kids at the high school the opportunity to support other high school events free of charge.”

Bacon explained that the new rule may slightly affect the income of the athletic department and booster club at the high school.

“We will be bringing in less money for attendance, but we feel like it is worth it to give the kids the opportunity,” he said.

Some students were very excited about this new announcement because the price of admission had kept them from going to games before.

“Normally, I don’t have excess money to go to games,” said Brycen Warren, a senior at the high school. “I will attend more sporting events now because I don’t have to pay.”

Others weren’t sure that they would necessarily go to more sporting events, but they appreciated the effort of the athletic department.

“It will definitely be nice knowing that I don’t have to pay,” said Bre Mathes.

The only stipulation students have now for attending games is to provide their ID. The only time students will have to pay for admission is during tournaments and games that have admission prices forced by MSHSAA.

While the school administration will have to reevaluate this new rule at the end of the year, Bacon anticipates that the practice will continue.

The Farmington Press publishes occasional stories written by FHS Knight Life staff members. – Editor

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

