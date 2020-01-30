Athletic event fees waved for FHS students with ID

Effective Jan. 1, the Farmington School District Athletic Department made an important announcement for some high school students. Farmington High School students will now be able to get into athletic events for free if they present their student ID, rather than having to pay the previous $2 admission price.
“We have been talking about it for a while,” said John Bacon, the activities director for Farmington. “We talked about different ways of doing it. In the end, we just decided we wanted to give kids at the high school the opportunity to support other high school events free of charge.”
Bacon explained that the new rule may slightly affect the income of the athletic department and booster club at the high school.
“We will be bringing in less money for attendance, but we feel like it is worth it to give the kids the opportunity,” he said.
Some students were very excited about this new announcement because the price of admission had kept them from going to games before.
“Normally, I don’t have excess money to go to games,” said Brycen Warren, a senior at the high school. “I will attend more sporting events now because I don’t have to pay.”
You have free articles remaining.
Others weren’t sure that they would necessarily go to more sporting events, but they appreciated the effort of the athletic department.
“It will definitely be nice knowing that I don’t have to pay,” said Bre Mathes.
The only stipulation students have now for attending games is to provide their ID. The only time students will have to pay for admission is during tournaments and games that have admission prices forced by MSHSAA.
While the school administration will have to reevaluate this new rule at the end of the year, Bacon anticipates that the practice will continue.
The Farmington Press publishes occasional stories written by FHS Knight Life staff members. – Editor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.