Attention called to Farmington's public library

In 1923 a tax was voted for the support of the library and in 1924 the library was moved to its present location in Long Memorial Hall.

Following the resignation of Miss Esther Wilson, one of the first librarians, Mrs. Myra Byington was elected librarian in 1926 and has served faithfully in this capacity ever since.

Through the generous help and cooperation of the City Council, the Farmington Public Library has moved forward and kept abreast of our changing world. Many reference books have been purchased, as well as books on current topics, biographies and the latest and best in modern fiction. The Juvenile Department contains many fine volumes for the education and recreation of our young people and is one of the most active of the library's facilities.

The value of the library and the scope of its influence can best be shown by the figures that are compiled each month. An average of 1,000 books are loaned each month-and approximately 75 people use the library each month for reference work.

At present the library is supervised by a Library Board composed of nine members, and in celebration of Library Day it is the wish of the Board to thank the City Council, the organizations and the individuals who have helped make our library an important factor in the life of our community, and to thank in particular the Business and Professional Women's Club for the generous donation made this year, and the following organizations who contribute a magazine subscription each year to the library: Kiwanis, Rotary Business and Professional Women, Junior League, Rebecca Lodge, Odd Fellows Lodge, Fortnightly, Senior Chamber of Commerce, Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge, D.A.R., Farmington Garden Club, Monday Club, Oak Grove, Little Acorn and the Holy Name Society.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0