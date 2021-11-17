 Skip to main content
AUDUBON BIRD BLIND
Mark Marberry

Dawn Komar and Joyce Adams of Centene Corporation join members of the East Ozarks Audubon Society at the new bird blind located in Engler Park's F.R. Crouch Bird Sanctuary.

Centene donated the building and the city of Farmington donated the fill and leveling for the building's installation.

