Audubon program to focus on eastern bluebird
The East Ozarks Audubon Society will be presenting a special program, "Bluebird Happiness!," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 in the Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A St.

The program will be given by Ann Earley and Bob Siemer of the Missouri Bluebird Society. The room opens to the public at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required.

Besides sharing general information about the eastern bluebird, Earley and Siemer will discuss the best type of nest boxes for bluebirds, particularly those that are easiest to monitor and see inside.

The program is especially timely as reports from birders are coming in from across the Midwest of low numbers of breeding pairs of bluebirds — and Carolina wrens as well.

Tim Barksdale, a noted Missouri birder, thinks the cold winter freeze in Missouri in February and an unusual cold spell further south are likely responsible.

“I have reports of bluebird casualties where they were found dead in groups of up to nine after being frozen overnight," he said. "In my area, along the Missouri River floodplain, we had up to 20 foraging and after the cold spell — none.”

Eastern bluebirds range in the summer up into southern Canada and in the winter down as far as Guatemala, but here in Missouri they can be found year-round. Besides being vulnerable to severe winters, they are also vulnerable to climate change. It’s known that spring heat waves can endanger nesting young.

Eastern bluebirds have had a rocky history. Native American burnings and later European colonization probably helped boost numbers. Cleared fields and orchards are great habitats for these and other birds that like open areas. Their populations seemed stable up until the middle of the 20th century when observers began seeing a decline in numbers.

Intensive post-WWII agricultural practices included removing trees and fenceposts, as well as using more and more herbicides and pesticides. Besides loss of habitat and being subjected to toxins, the spread of non-native European starlings and house sparrows made for intense competition over nesting cavities.

In the 1970s, National Audubon declared the eastern bluebird to be a declining species and ornithologists estimated the decline over the previous four decades to be as high as 90%. A breeding survey done in Missouri in the late 80s found few eastern bluebirds in the Mississippi Lowland/Bootheel regions.

It was at this point that the better side of human nature came into play. People began building nesting boxes to give the birds a helping hand. Thousands participated in this rescue project. Since then, bluebirds using these artificial nest boxes have been having better success at rearing their young than peers using trees — and their numbers have grown accordingly.

Though not at their historic peak population levels, eastern bluebirds are no longer considered a threatened species. But with climate change, they are considered a species of concern. Unexpected cold spells where they winter — and that includes most of southern Missouri — along with unusually warm springs where they nest are putting them at risk. Their future may well depend on what we do to give them a helping hand — and a happy home.

The East Ozarks Audubon Society’s program will cover box construction, which locations are best suited for nesting success, and how to check and safely monitor the chicks. For more information about East Ozarks Audubon Society, visit its Facebook page, or send an email to eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com

Fun Facts about Eastern Bluebirds

Home: Nests are placed in a cavity, typically a natural hollow in a tree, an old woodpecker hole, or a birdhouse. Usually the nests are fairly low (2-20' above the ground), though occasionally they can be found up to 50' above ground. The nest is built mostly by the female, and is a loosely constructed cup of weeds, twigs, and dry grass, lined with finer grass, sometimes with animal hair or feathers. Leave some dog or cat sheddings nearby during nesting season, and they might be put to use!

Eggs: The female lays 3-7, usually 4 or 5. The eggs are usually blue, unmarked, though sometimes white. Incubation is done mostly by the female who spends most of her time sitting on the eggs for 13-16 days. The young leave the nest at about 18-19 days on average. A Bluebird pair will generally raise two broods per year, sometimes three.

If you see a fledgling: Sometimes young birds make their first flight attempt before they are fully ready but be assured the parents are watching out for them and will continue to bring food! If the young bird is in danger from cats or other harms, gently lift them to a nearby tree branch or bush.

Feeding Behavior: Much of their foraging is done by perching low and fluttering down to the ground to catch insects, often hovering to pick up items rather than landing. They also catch some insects in mid-air, and feed on berries by perching or making short hovering flights in trees.

Conservation Status: In the past, Bluebirds declined seriously in many areas with loss of habitat and loss of nesting sites. During recent decades their numbers have been increasing again, undoubtedly helped by birdhouses in many areas. Habitat loss remains a problem, but they are also vulnerable to a warming climate: spring heat waves can endanger young birds in the nest.

Source: National Audubon Website

