Audubon program to focus on eastern bluebird

Eastern bluebirds have had a rocky history. Native American burnings and later European colonization probably helped boost numbers. Cleared fields and orchards are great habitats for these and other birds that like open areas. Their populations seemed stable up until the middle of the 20th century when observers began seeing a decline in numbers.

Intensive post-WWII agricultural practices included removing trees and fenceposts, as well as using more and more herbicides and pesticides. Besides loss of habitat and being subjected to toxins, the spread of non-native European starlings and house sparrows made for intense competition over nesting cavities.

In the 1970s, National Audubon declared the eastern bluebird to be a declining species and ornithologists estimated the decline over the previous four decades to be as high as 90%. A breeding survey done in Missouri in the late 80s found few eastern bluebirds in the Mississippi Lowland/Bootheel regions.

It was at this point that the better side of human nature came into play. People began building nesting boxes to give the birds a helping hand. Thousands participated in this rescue project. Since then, bluebirds using these artificial nest boxes have been having better success at rearing their young than peers using trees — and their numbers have grown accordingly.