Audubon Society holding 'Forest in Our Backyard' program

At its July 20 meeting, the East Ozarks Audubon Society will feature Potosi-Fredericktown District Ranger Becky Ewing who will be presenting a program on "The Forest In Our Backyard" at the Farmington Public Library. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

 Photo by Darla Rein

As part of its monthly meeting, East Ozarks Audubon Society will be presenting a program titled, "The Forest in Our Backyard: The Potosi-Fredericktown District of the Mark Twain National Forest.

The program begins at 7 p.m. July 20, in the Farmington Public Library. A social time with refreshments starts at 6:30 p.m.

Becky Ewing, district ranger on the Potosi-Fredericktown District of the Mark Twain National Forest, will provide an update on what’s happening in parts of the district that will include Crane Lake, the John J. Audubon Trail, Red Bluff Recreation Area, and many other interesting projects.

"There are many wonderful places within the Potosi-Fredericktown District — Bell Mountain and Rock Pile Mountain wilderness areas, national recreation trails such as Ozark, Berryman, and Crane Lake trails, and a variety of recreational opportunities including fishing, hunting, camping and, of course, birding," said Ranger Ewing. "However, management challenges abound as well."

The event is free and the general public is invited to join in a discussion of current national forest topics such as oak decline, feral swine elimination, unauthorized use of off-highway vehicles, climate change considerations in forest management, and management of fens and glades.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be required and seating arrangements will be spaced out.

For more information contact Ann Blanchfield at 573-705-8880

