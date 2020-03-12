Audubon Society to discuss feral swine

Wild hogs are the second most popular big game species — next to white-tailed deer — in the country, which is why they have spread to 39 states over the last several decades. Clandestine releases by feral hog hunting enthusiasts is now pushing the invasive species into Canada. From four months on, each female hog is capable of having two litters a year of six or more piglets.

A few decades ago, Missouri created an open hunting season on hogs, but their numbers only multiplied. Open hunting became an incentive for distributing feral pigs to new areas and encouraged sounders, family groups, to scatter and multiply even further.

In an effort to get control of the situation MDC, the Mark Twain National Forest, and the largest private landowner in Missouri, the LAD Foundation — have now banned hog hunting except during deer and turkey season; and are putting extra money and time into hog hunting via trapping and areal shooting. Private landowners are being assisted in setting up traps.

Corey Kudrna has studied the research on wild hogs and has contributed his own findings from the eradication efforts at Mingo. Find out why shooting has been less successful than trapping and what landowners can do to help stop the hog invasion.

For further information, contact Ann Blanchfield at 573-705-8880.

