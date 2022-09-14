 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Audubon Society to hold Brown-Headed Nuthatch program

Brown-Headed Nuthatch

 Missouri Dept. of Conservation

Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick will present the program Brown-Headed Nuthatch: Bring ‘em back alive! at the next East Ozarks Audubon Society meeting set for Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Farmington Public Library.

A social time begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m., which is free and open to the public.

Sarah Kendrick, who was Missouri’s State Ornithologist during the reintroduction, is now a Migratory Bird Biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She will be sharing her experiences and hopes for the BH Nuthatch and other birds facing unprecedented survival challenges.

"East Ozarks Audubon Society is pleased to be hosting ornithologist Sarah Kendrick in a program about the reintroduction of Brown-headed Nuthatches to Missouri," said Ann Blanchfield. "Intensive logging in the 1800s and early 1900s had extirpated this species, but better forestry practices starting in the 1980s gave hopes for reintroducing them to a rejuvenated Mark Twain National Forest.

"Over the last few years, a total of 102 BH Nuthatches were captured in Arkansas and relocated to Shannon County: close monitoring shows they are reproducing, a success in forestry and biological diversity management."

