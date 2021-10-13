Author to hold book signing at Farmington Public Library

Jack Skinner of Farmington will promote and sign his book, “Sentimental Journey,” from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Farmington Public Library.

According to Skinner, the book is about the life and times of a boy growing up around the time of World War II.

“I look back at my life and memories of Fredericktown, when the mines were going strong, the shoe factory had two shifts, and all the little stores on Main Street were serving the needs of the community,” he said. “The town was small enough that most people knew everyone else. The shopkeepers called you by your first name and it was just a slower-paced time in life.”

In a news release, Skinner asked readers to picture two people sitting on a bench in front of the Fredericktown Courthouse or on the front porch of the old store at Castor Station, talking about good and bad times, the government, the Cardinals and the price of wheat — telling tales stretched just a little.