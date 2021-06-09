AV Bar-B-Que Battle returning this weekend

"On Saturday, starting at 1:30, we've got the local favorite, Tony Harbison and The Old Dawgs. Tony has been a local favorite for years. People love his music. He's always been good to the community, so we're glad to have him. He's going to start the day off with some old country music.

Earnest said the Saturday afternoon lineup will be featuring a surprise band.

"Stone Gill, who is one of the great track stars at Arcadia Valley, has a band and they are going to be performing with some of the good music that he has written. He's just a great musician and his band consists of all students. They're going to take the stage somewhere around 4:30 and play some music for us.

"At 6:30, we've got a band from Hillsboro called Group Therapy. Tim Cossey is the bass player. Tim has played in local bands — as a matter of fact we recently played with Tim Harbison. He's been the bass player in a couple of bands. He's played bass in a couple of my bands, so he's very familiar with the area and well-liked." They're going to put on a great show for us."

The group Fault Line takes the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday night.