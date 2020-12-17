Award-winning juggler to perform live at Centene Center

Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and the city of Farmington are once again teaming up to offer a family-friendly event for the community.

Brian Wendling, of Kansas City, Missouri, will bring his witty antics and mesmerizing feats to the stage at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 23, at Farmington’s Centene Center.

A Missouri Arts Council touring performer, Wendling has received many accolades in his career, including being named top five individual performer and team champion by the International Jugglers’ Association. He was also chosen the best stage act at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival on multiple occasions.

Wendling has performed as a featured solo performer for the Kansas City Symphony; Disney World Village New Vaudeville Series; Dickens on the Strand Festival in Galveston, Texas; Silver Dollar City in Branson; Minnesota Renaissance Festival; and for numerous corporations and schools. His performances have been described as a “visual feast.” Whether he is popping ping-pong balls out of his mouth, bouncing balls on a drum, spinning lassos, manipulating a Chinese yo-yo, or balancing on an unsupported ladder or globe, his audiences are captivated and hilariously entertained.