Award-winning juggler to perform live at Centene Center

Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and the city of Farmington are once again teaming up to offer a family-friendly event for the community.
Brian Wendling, of Kansas City, Missouri, will bring his witty antics and mesmerizing feats to the stage at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 23, at Farmington’s Centene Center.
A Missouri Arts Council touring performer, Wendling has received many accolades in his career, including being named top five individual performer and team champion by the International Jugglers’ Association. He was also chosen the best stage act at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival on multiple occasions.
Wendling has performed as a featured solo performer for the Kansas City Symphony; Disney World Village New Vaudeville Series; Dickens on the Strand Festival in Galveston, Texas; Silver Dollar City in Branson; Minnesota Renaissance Festival; and for numerous corporations and schools. His performances have been described as a “visual feast.” Whether he is popping ping-pong balls out of his mouth, bouncing balls on a drum, spinning lassos, manipulating a Chinese yo-yo, or balancing on an unsupported ladder or globe, his audiences are captivated and hilariously entertained.
Beginning Dec. 11, $5 general admission tickets will be available for purchase at the Farmington Civic Center or by calling 573-756-0900. This is a MACOA ArtSafe Certified event. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. In addition, only 300 tickets will be available for purchase to accommodate safe seating, so those wanting to attend the performance are urged to buy theirs as early as possible.
“Due to the COVID-19 virus, we have had to be flexible and creative with the 2020-2021 season,” said Scottye Adkins, MACOA executive director. “The Theaterworks USA production company that has provided live theater productions the last several years was forced to cancel the ‘Rosie Revere Engineer & Friends’ performance planned for April 2021.
“Brian Wendling is a remarkably talented performer. We are truly honored to be able to sponsor him in our area in January to provide an event that all ages will truly enjoy. As I have researched Brian online and spoken with him on the phone, I have found him to be of the highest caliber and I am greatly looking forward to his live performance in Farmington.”
The performance is made available with public support from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, along with funds received from the congregation of First Presbyterian Church Fredericktown. For more information, contact Scottye Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or call 573-518-2125.
