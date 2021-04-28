Azinger retiring as L.I.F.E. Center executive director

“It’s not an impossible task, the mission will continue long after me, I pray,” Azinger said. “But I realize that it needs a new focus, a new vision. I’ve got a great board. We’ve got some new board members, so in addition to Pauline taking over, there are some new faces on our board and I know their hearts are all in the right place and things will go very well.”

This is actually Azinger’s second official retirement, having retired from the military at what he described as “a young age.”

“This is the second time I can step out on my terms,” he said. “I’ve had a joyous experience with this whole journey with the center — sitting around with friends at a dining room table in 1995 while we talked about how we could help people with disabilities in a better way. To help them realize their dreams, meet their goals, become employed, stay safe at home, etc. Opening our doors in 1997 with the help of a state grant and enhancing that by providing some Medicaid services to help people stay in their homes and opening another Medicaid service in the form of the In-Home Program.