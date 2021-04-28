Azinger retiring as L.I.F.E. Center executive director

Everyone experiences changes in their lives at one time or another, but there’s a big change coming to the L.I.F.E. Center for Independent Living in Farmington with the announcement that long-time Executive Director Tim Azinger, 53, is retiring from his position as of April 30.
On May 1, Assistant Director Pauline Niehaus will be taking over the reins of the 24-year-old center that assists individuals with disabilities who are wanting to either remain independent or regain their independence.
Explaining his decision to retire at this time, Azinger said, “I have been thinking about this for a few years now. In sum for me it’s the natural course of aging with a disability. I don’t plan to shut things down and then go shrivel up in a hole somewhere. It’a not that I’m ready to be inactive — I have to be even more active. The physical needs that I need to look after are kind of hard with an eight-hour-a-day-plus desk job.
“So, as I’ve been aging, it’s a reflection of, ‘Hey, I need to stay independent.’ I want to stay as functionally independent for as long as I can. I feel the Lord has blessed me to do very well for these 33ish years of having a severe disability that causes me the need of a wheelchair and other devices to get through life. I’ve never been bitter about it. That’s just a part of life and I’m happy with my life, but I’m also practical.”
Azinger admitted there was another reason he has decided to retire at this time.
“There comes a time when you realize you might have taken the journey as far it can go for you. The funding climate with non-profits and the Center for Independent Living is a struggle. It’s ongoing year after year. You’re fighting for every scrap, for every dollar that you can, and that fight can take some fight out of you after a while. It’s not that I don’t care — I very much do. Maybe because I do care so much, I’m growing weary of some of that.”
There’s no doubt that the last five or six years have posed a significant challenge for the L.I.F.E. Center. Not long after celebrating the organization's 20th anniversary in the spring of 2017, Azinger and the center’s board of directors were forced to make some tough choices after the Missouri Legislature cut $2.5 million in funds from the state's budget — an unexpected decision that not only affected the local L.I.F.E. Center, but others throughout the state as well.
Without any warning that the cuts were coming, Azinger and the board were forced to make deep cuts in the L.I.F.E. Center’s operations. Almost immediately, Azinger, announced employee layoffs, cut salaries, reduced the number of employees covered by health insurance and other benefits, and closed one of its two satellite offices.
To help offset the cuts and with the hope of bringing back some of its discontinued services, L.I.F.E. Center has held a highly successful Masquerade Ball, as well as several other fundraisers, in the years that have followed.
“It’s not an impossible task, the mission will continue long after me, I pray,” Azinger said. “But I realize that it needs a new focus, a new vision. I’ve got a great board. We’ve got some new board members, so in addition to Pauline taking over, there are some new faces on our board and I know their hearts are all in the right place and things will go very well.”
This is actually Azinger’s second official retirement, having retired from the military at what he described as “a young age.”
“This is the second time I can step out on my terms,” he said. “I’ve had a joyous experience with this whole journey with the center — sitting around with friends at a dining room table in 1995 while we talked about how we could help people with disabilities in a better way. To help them realize their dreams, meet their goals, become employed, stay safe at home, etc. Opening our doors in 1997 with the help of a state grant and enhancing that by providing some Medicaid services to help people stay in their homes and opening another Medicaid service in the form of the In-Home Program.
“Along the way we have developed an employment network to help people with disabilities make informed, well-educated decisions about going back to work. The list goes on — providing durable medical equipment to people and recycling durable medical equipment. Just to see wonderful staff, passionate staff, through the years that really cared about their work and have delivered top-notch services t a lot of people. To be a part of that, to witness it, I’ll cherish it for the rest of my life. That part will never leave the essence of my being.”
Stressing that he intends to stay active in the community, Azinger said, “I’ve got two kiddos and a wife that I look forward to enjoying the next chapter with. I’ve got plenty on my to-do list, but I plan to stay active doing forms of community service and giving back in any way I can.”
The center’s new director was born and raised in the area. After living in the Bonne Terre area, Niehaus recently moved to Iron County. She has been working at the L.I.F.E. Center for almost 13 years.
“I came here as an administrative assistant and I just came up through the ranks and I had the perfect person to teach me,” Niehaus said. “I’ve been the assistant director within the last three years. I’ve learned all I can from Tim. I love helping people with disabilities — or any people at all, actually. I love helping people.
“I’m excited to takeover where Tim’s left off and just keep on serving the great people in the community and try to build on that. I would like to implement a few more programs that we’ve all talked about. In the day of funding, that’s a hard thing right now and has been. Hopefully in the future that will be something that we can look forward to.”
