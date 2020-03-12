B.E.S.T. not to bully

The Farmington R-7 School District — just as any other school district in St. Francois County or the state — is not immune from the problem of bullying. In fact, it’s an issue facing every school district in the nation, and it’s one that only keeps growing.
Lynn Knox, PLPC, a counselor with “A Horizon of Hope” — a community counseling center in Farmington owned by Terri Patterson, LPC — along with her daughter Nikki ODoniel, have come up with what they describe as “an amazing bullying lesson plan to help kids being bullied.”
ODoniel explained, “It’s a one-of-a-kind, first of its kind, plan being used here in Farmington. We are hoping it will help many kids who are having bullying issues. We already have kids using the program and it’s working.
In a recent interview with the Farmington Press, Knox went over some of the typical actions of a young person who is often the object of bullying and then shared a little bit about the program developed by her and ODoniel.
Confirming that the problem of bullying is not just a local one, Knox said, “It is nationwide. It is not just local. Nearly every child I see in counseling has difficulty with bullying. How many lives have to be lost through this before somebody stands up and pays attention? One suicide attempt is too many. It’s like one in five kids is going to attempt suicide or complete suicide because of bullying. Is that fair? No. Kids need a safe place.
“They need a safe environment. They need to feel safe. They need that self-esteem growing in them so that they can say, ‘You’re not going to bully me. This is not going to happen. I’m going to stand up for myself, but I am not going to touch you. I’m not going to going to be belligerent with you. I am not going to get angry with you, but I’m going to stop you.’”
As far as bullying right here in St. Francois County, Knox made it clear that bullying isn’t just a problem in one school, but in all of them.
“I have kids from every school district in this area that have had problems with bullying,” she said.
Asked what “bullying” consists of, Knox explained, “Bullying is any verbal, physical or cyber act action against another child. It can be calling names. It can be tripping — knocking books out of hands. Getting in someone’s face and telling them, ‘You’re worthless. You’re never going to amount to anything. Why are you in this school?’ Biasness, racism — that’s all part of bullying. It never ends. Anything can be bullying. I see kids in gym playing dodgeball, while their coach’s back is turned, hitting another child in the face with a ball just as hard as they can because they don’t like that person.”
Knox noted that the problem of bullying isn’t a new one, but it is one that has increased substantially over the last decade.
“And it’s getting worse every year,” she said. “I don’t think that parents are paying much attention to their kids. Many moms and dads both work. They’re not really home to monitor kids that much. If their kid was bullied in a younger grade, more than likely when they grow and get bigger, they’ll be bullying in the older grade.”
Knox explained that B.E.S.T. 12-step program is held in a safe and comfortable environment for learning
According to Knox, one of the main reasons bullying has been on the upswing over the past 10 years is due to the use of technology — such as cellphones, computers and tablets — by children and teens.
“Technology’s horrible,” she said. “I’m sorry, I’m not a big fan of social media. Do I like social media when it’s positive? Absolutely! I think everybody can have positive social media, but when it comes to negative social media — those people don’t need to be on social media. Too much negativity and not enough positivity is going on between our kids. It just is. It’s there and it’s not getting any better.”
Knox went on to stress that while many acts of bullying take place through the use of technology, much of it is still verbal in nature.
“A lot of it happens on busses and playgrounds — when they’re outside waiting for the bus or in classrooms before the teachers get in the classrooms — at lunchtime and P.E. It pretty well happens everywhere. If a bully sees them in a department store, if they don’t like you, they’re going to come up and say something to them — especially if mom and dad aren’t around.
“The problem with the kids that are being bullied is that they’re not telling anyone because when they talk and tell, then they’re called babies or mama’s babies or tattle tails — and then they’re picked on even more.”
Knox was asked if measures being taken by school districts are successful.
“So far, from what I’ve seen, what school districts have been doing has not been successful,” she said. “Otherwise we wouldn’t have so much of it. Sometimes I think teachers are afraid to get involved or don’t exactly know how to handle it. If you talk to many of these kids, when they do report that they’re being bullied, it’s them that are the ones being punished, and they shouldn’t be.
“They’re the ones that have to change their lunch hour or eat in a counselor’s office. They are the ones that have to leave class early to get to their next class, so they don’t get bullied in the hallways. What happens to the bullies? They get a ‘no contact rule’ contract, so now their friends are going to do it instead.”
That’s where Knox and ODoniel’s new 12-step program, B.E.S.T. (Bully Elimination Starts Today), comes in.
“I’d like to get in with the schools and get a program going,” Knox said. “Let the teachers know that I can work with the bullies, as well as the bullied. It doesn’t have to be one or the other — because both of them need to learn what they’re doing to each other. If you stop it with the bullies, then it’s not going to happen anymore.
“Boys are still going to fight. Boys can usually fight, and they’re friends the next day. Girls that fight hold grudges forever. The B.E.S.T. program is a learning process that teaches empathy and respect towards others, along with necessary skills to handle these situations. We would like to get everyone on board, so we can create a safe environment where everyone can have the best quality of life.”
B.E.S.T. is broken up into 12-steps: 1) What is bullying?; 2) Why me?; 3) How does bullying make you feel?; 4) Negative thoughts; 5) Self-esteem; 6) What is a bully a bully?; 7) What does it mean ‘not to tell?’; 8) What to do if you are being bullied; 9) How does bullying affect your friends and family?; 10) Surviving the enemy; and 11) How to recover. The 12th session is a review of the previous 11 weeks.
“Each week’s lesson allows for discussion between the young person and the counselor,” said Knox. They will feature guess speakers, crafts, games, group counseling and even individual sessions, if needed. Each lesson plan will have a small amount of homework attached to it that will be returned the following week.”
She added that A Horizon of Hope accepts most insurances, and for those without insurance, a fee based on income is also offered. For more information about the B.E.S.T. program, call 573-756-1969.
