B.E.S.T. not to bully

“The problem with the kids that are being bullied is that they’re not telling anyone because when they talk and tell, then they’re called babies or mama’s babies or tattle tails — and then they’re picked on even more.”

Knox was asked if measures being taken by school districts are successful.

“So far, from what I’ve seen, what school districts have been doing has not been successful,” she said. “Otherwise we wouldn’t have so much of it. Sometimes I think teachers are afraid to get involved or don’t exactly know how to handle it. If you talk to many of these kids, when they do report that they’re being bullied, it’s them that are the ones being punished, and they shouldn’t be.

“They’re the ones that have to change their lunch hour or eat in a counselor’s office. They are the ones that have to leave class early to get to their next class, so they don’t get bullied in the hallways. What happens to the bullies? They get a ‘no contact rule’ contract, so now their friends are going to do it instead.”

That’s where Knox and ODoniel’s new 12-step program, B.E.S.T. (Bully Elimination Starts Today), comes in.