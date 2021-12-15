B.P.W.C. Christmas Party held at Masonic Temple

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 19, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington Business and Professional Women's Club enjoyed its annual, formal Christmas party Monday evening, December 15, with a three-course turkey dinner at the Masonic Temple. The ladies of the Eastern Star served the dinner, and in charge of the arrangements, decorations and planning of the delightful affair were Mrs. Bernice Griffin, Mrs. Violet Mitchell, Mrs. Amanda Giessing and Mildred Rauth.

The tables were lovely with great bowls of fruit, nuts and pinecones, apple Santas, and

popcorn trees, colorful place cards and favors and large red tapers. The windows and piano

were beautiful with silver bells, tied with large, red cellophane bows, and the mantle of the lighted fireplace was a perfect Christmas snow scene.

The meeting was opened with a pledge to the Flag and the singing of America, followed by the Invocation by Miss Frieda Revoir. During the dinner, patriotic and Christmas songs were sung by the group.

A short business session was held by the President, Mrs. Lulu Laakman, at which time the Club voted to contribute an additional $5.00 to the Red Cross, if and when called upon, and $2.50 toward the purchase of drapes for the new recreational building at Camp Robinson for the benefit of Company “D”, local National Guards, and others. The ladies also voted to continue the “Pill Pal” giving for the year 1942, but at a minimum expense to each member. A telegram from Rhonda Wallace, a former member, and a letter from Mildred Rauth, who was unable to be present, were read.

Following the business session, the girls gathered around the beautifully lighted Christmas tree, with packages piled high underneath, and Santa Claus arrived with his pack, amid cheers and singing. Santa then distributed a gift to each member and guest, and with many exclamations of delight, the packages were opened to reveal who had been the “Pill Pal” for this year. After each member showed her gift and gave the name of her “Pal”, the girls drew “Pills” (a capsule enclosing a typed name), for her 1942 “Pal.”

