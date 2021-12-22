 Skip to main content
B.T. Gentges new chamber of commerce president

The following story originally appeared in the Dec. 18, 1931, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The December meeting of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce was held last Monday evening at the Masonic Hall. In the election of offices for the coming year, B. T. Gentges was chosen as President; J C Morris Vice-President; G. B. Snider, Treasurer; and L. B. Coghill, Secretary. The chairmen of the various committees will be appointed at the next meeting by the new president.

G B. Snider made a report on the factory situation, in which he said that matters now stood about as they were last week. Practically all pledges are now in except those from three of four large firms doing business here. The contract with Rice Stix has not been signed but is expected to be taken care of within the near future. The factory will be located on the Forster lot in the rear of the Christian Church. An effort is being made to have the building constructed of St. Francois County stone. This would make a beautiful building and would provide employment for many county laborers, but it is not known whether the cost would be excessive.

