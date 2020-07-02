Baby Boomer Concert on hold until November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 18th Annual Baby Boomer Reunion Concert will not be held next month at Centene Center as originally planned due to lingering concerns regarding the coronavirus.

According to event planners, the decision to postpone the three performances from August until the weekend of Nov. 13 and 14 was made as a cautionary measure in order to steer clear of any concerns anyone might have regarding the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Francois County.

The traditional Farmington concert features 50 outstanding musicians from all styles and backgrounds who come together once a year to recreate live, the greatest popular music ever recorded from the 30-year Baby Boomer era of 1955 — the first year of the pop charts — through 1984. All performers in the production have local ties to the region, either living here now or having grown up in the surrounding area.

Tickets for the three concerts were set to go on sale during the production’s customary 8 a.m. July 1 kickoff in the Farmington Civic Center lobby, however, ticket sales will now be pushed back to Thursday, Oct. 1 .

The August concert dates have been rescheduled to the following days and times: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13; 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Event planners for the Baby Boomer Reunion Concert said they regret and apologize for any inconveniences this decision and time change may have caused.