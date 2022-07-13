Baby Boomer Reunion Concert celebrates 20th anniversary

It’s the show that’s guaranteed to live up to its theme this year.

The 2022 theme for The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert is “The 20th Anniversary Spectacular!”

The show began in 2003 after construction was completed of the Farmington Centene Center. Dr. Kevin White had taken a tour of the brand-new theater with then-Director Bill Towler when White suggested that a concert consisting of talented local musicians take place.

The pair collaborated and essentially created the first-ever Baby Boomer concert. A total of 75 vocalists and instrumentalists performed music from the well-known rock group Chicago.

White took on the challenge to ensure every one of Chicago’s 25 hit songs sounded precisely like the original singles and album cuts. He realized the only way to ensure this would happen was for him to transcribe every part of every song from those early Chicago recordings. For those who do not already know this, original music is not available for purchase. In the rare occurrence that it is, White has found the music has errors and shortcuts, or the material has been been ”watered down.”

This time-consuming process took White three months to complete, followed by more time in mixing and matching all of the musicians with the songs. Each performer received CDs and hard copies of the music for which they had been assigned.

One rehearsal was held the night before the one-show performance. This is when many of the musicians met for the first time.

Since then, The Baby Boomer Concert Series is considered a gift to the community.

“It’s the real reason why we keep doing it year after year,” said White.

The Centene Center seats 750, but only about 300 attendees made it to the first-ever Baby Boomer concert.

“I don’t think any of them knew what to expect, but the performers came through, the crowd loved it, and I think they were amazed that this was all created locally,” said White.

Since that first show, there are some musicians who have performed since that first concert: Kurt Bauche, Alan Berry, Doug Berry, Steve Berry, Marilyn Berry, Brad Glore, Mike Goldsmith, Phil Hoffman, Sarah Hogan, Chris Howard, John Lodholtz, Colleen Mitchell, Bob Monks, Kevin Pearce, Dan Schunks, Austin Sikes, Shane Verges and White.

The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert features 50 talented local musicians from a variety of backgrounds who perform together one weekend each year to recreate music that was recorded during the Baby Boomer era of 1955 to 1984.

For each year’s concert series, a new theme and song list are chosen; songs are also paired with musicians. The concert is held annually during the first week of August. In addition, tickets go on sale each year on July 1.

This year’s 20th anniversary Baby Boomer concerts take place at the Farmington Centene Center on Aug. 5-6 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in person or by calling the Farmington Civic Center at 573-756-0900.