Baby Boomer Reunion Concert returning August 6-7

The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert returns to the Centene Center stage in Farmington for its 19th year Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7.

The performances begin at 7 p.m. both evenings, along with a Saturday afternoon matinée at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and go on sale for all three shows beginning Thursday, July 1, at the Farmington Civic Center.

The first three hours of ticket sales, from 8-11 a.m., are reserved exclusively for those who come in person to the civic center lobby to purchase their tickets. After 11 a.m. and continuing through Aug. 7, tickets can be purchased at the civic center help desk or ordered by phone at 573-756-0900.

The concert came into existence 18 years ago, in August 2003, as the inaugural production for the opening of the Centene Center and was created as a "gift to the community." Over the years it has grown from one show performed before 250 audience members, to today's three annual sold-out productions performed before an audience of 2,200.

The theme for this year's performance, "The Battle of the Sexes!," is based on a well-known phrase that is analogous to the often contentious relationship experienced between men and women. To fit the theme, each song must have a word in its title that denotes either the male or female gender.