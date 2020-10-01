Baby Boomers bounce back!

Tickets for the 18th annual Baby Boomers Reunion Concert go on sale Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Farmington Community Civic Center.
This year’s performances — which usually take place on the first weekend of August at Farmington's Centene Center — are taking place three months later than usual after the original dates were postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The “Baby Boomer Reunion Concert 18: Social Listening Edition” is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 13; and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 14. For this year’s Baby Boomer performance, all attendees must wear a mask or facial covering.
All tickets are $12 each for reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased in-person from 8-11 a.m. and ordered by phone after 11 a.m. by calling 573-756-0900.
It may seem hard for some to believe, but the Baby Boomers Reunion Concert has been a perennial Parkland favorite for 18 years now — ever since its start way back in 2003.
Dr. Kevin White, creator and organizer of the event, comes up with each year’s theme. This year's theme is "Battle of the Sexes."
“Our songs will not have a unified meaning this year,” said long-time Baby Boomer performer Marilyn Berry. “They will still be within the time frame, but the span will simply be Boomer music.”
She said White will be working to assign the performers their feature songs, medley songs and back-up duties.
“Our instrumentalists do not have their music yet,” said Berry. “Once Kevin assigns the songs, he will write the arrangements.”
She said it’s very exciting that the performance will finally happen in November.
The Baby Boomers Reunion group consists of Mineral Area College alumni who are vocalists and instrumentalists.
Although Berry was not in the 2003 show, her husband Alan was. She has, however, appeared in Baby Boomer concerts since the second show in 2004.
The first year's theme featured songs made popular by the rock group Chicago. In 2004, it was The Beatles. In 2005, it was the ABC concert where the performers sang songs whose groups started with letters through the alphabet in order. Other past themes include Always a Bridesmaid, Never a Bride, which was the only time Dr. White featured No. 2 songs; 1969; Love, which included songs with that word in the title; and even one year where all songs had an “I” in the title.
Berry said the ABC concert was such a huge hit that White did it again with different songs. He also insists on usually including only No. 1 songs.
As a result, Berry said, “The audience knows each song we sing and they love it.”
White has organized the concert in various ways over the years. During the early years, a group of the performers chose the songs together from White’s hit list and presented them to the vocalists who were good fits for particular songs. In the concert's early years, White burned CDs of songs and personally delivered them to the performers. Sometimes these discs would arrive only a few days before the concerts.
“But the musicians are outstanding,” said Berry. “There is nothing they cannot play. They can do it all!”
Now performers receive their items via email.
Berry said White writes out all of the music including all notes for instruments and vocalists for all songs.
“He makes all assignments and if that isn’t enough, each year he writes a medley to feature even more songs within his chosen theme,” she said. “Can you imagine how gifted Dr. Kevin White must be, to write out all of our music?”
Berry said all the performers are close; this is obvious because it can be seen from the audience’s view of how they laugh, relate to one another and thoroughly enjoy performing together onstage.
In the beginning, White added vocalists and instrumentalists as needed each year. After about a decade, he capped off the number at 50. Everyone appearing in the concert has a tie to Mineral Area College except Berry.
“I went to Southeast Missouri State University but I am married to Alan,” she said, “so I got in. He was my ticket in.”
Another Berry — daughter Alayna Grace — served as backup singer for her mother in 2012 and then, at the age of 15, became the youngest performer to be asked to sing with the group in 2013.
“Her voice is incredible,” said Berry, “and she blew them away.”
For each show, Berry and Alayna average changing outfits about nine times.
“This involves lots of sequins, boas and hairspray,” she said. “Cans and cans of hairspray.”
Alayna and brother Boone have been part of the show since they were young. They’ve filled the roles as backstage singers and even actors. The Berry Brothers once sang Guitarzan with Alan as Guitarzan and Marilyn as Jane. Brothers Doug Berry was Ray Stevens and Steve Berry wore a huge gorilla costume. Boone played the role of Tarzan.
Berry said she has so many memories from the Baby Boomers Reunion Concert, including one year when she and Alan portrayed the singing duo of Sonny and Cher, singing “I’ve Got You Babe” and Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.” Alan sang the Neil Diamond classic “Sweet Caroline” a few years ago.
Berry said she loves to sing Gladys Knight songs when the Berry Brothers are her Pips. One year they sang “Midnight Train to Georgia” and another year was “Neither One of Us.” She also enjoys performing Chaka Khan songs.
She added, “The Berry Brothers have the moves!”
During the performance, the band always has an Act I song and an Act II song without vocals, which are both crowd favorites. And no matter what, all involved do their part in helping to build suspense by never revealing what songs they will be performing on stage.
Berry said the group rehearses one time before the performances. The band sets up on Thursday so they can run through each song. The lead singer and backup singers often perform the songs together only once before opening night on Friday.
“But the musicians carry us all,” she said. “They can make anyone sound professional. And without a Kevin White, this concert series would not exist.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!