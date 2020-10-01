Baby Boomers bounce back!

White has organized the concert in various ways over the years. During the early years, a group of the performers chose the songs together from White’s hit list and presented them to the vocalists who were good fits for particular songs. In the concert's early years, White burned CDs of songs and personally delivered them to the performers. Sometimes these discs would arrive only a few days before the concerts.

“But the musicians are outstanding,” said Berry. “There is nothing they cannot play. They can do it all!”

Now performers receive their items via email.

Berry said White writes out all of the music including all notes for instruments and vocalists for all songs.

“He makes all assignments and if that isn’t enough, each year he writes a medley to feature even more songs within his chosen theme,” she said. “Can you imagine how gifted Dr. Kevin White must be, to write out all of our music?”

Berry said all the performers are close; this is obvious because it can be seen from the audience’s view of how they laugh, relate to one another and thoroughly enjoy performing together onstage.