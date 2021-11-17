BackStoppers raise more than $9,000 at bi-annual banquet

BackStoppers of St. Francois County held its biannual Banquet and Membership Drive Oct. 23 at Twin Oaks Vineyard and Winery in Farmington.

"We had about 60 people there and several donations were made for the live auction," said Sheri Pratt, event coordinator. "The event raised $9,256. We would like to thank everyone who helped, donated, and made the night a special one by being there."

"I also want to thank our sponsors — K Buckley Towing who sponsored the band, Bold Adventures; and C.Z. Boyer and Son who sponsored the dessert table. We also appreciate our table sponsors — Midwest Sports Center, St. Francois County Ambulance District, Pizza 101 South/Corner Pocket, and the Hartmann, Duffe, and Pegram Law Office.

Pratt also sent out a special word of thanks to Hub's Pub, Krekeler Jewelers, Farmington Auto, Catfish Kettle, Chad's Tire and Auto, Twin Oaks Vineyard and Winery, Isgrig Lawn Care, Barbie Fleming Wine Tastings, Rob's Guns, Lynn Gerstenschlager, Save-A-Lot in Ste. Genevieve, Bailey Jo's BBQ, Pettus CDJR, Willette, and America's Mattress.

According to the BackStoppers website, the organization provides ongoing needed financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly funded paramedics and EMTs in its coverage area who have lost their lives in the line of duty. In addition to their mission of supporting the families of fallen heroes, BackStoppers provides assistance to first responders who suffer a catastrophic injury performing their duty.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

