Balloon Glow brings out crowds to local winery

Chaumette Vineyards in Ste. Genevieve County is famous for its wines, weddings, stunning views of the surrounding countryside... and colorful hot air balloons.
Thursday and Friday evening were the nights for the winery's annual Balloon Glow event. This year, three hot-air balloons were on hand to light up to the delight of hundreds of spectators from miles around. Children of all sizes were allowed to climb into the balloon gondolas to have their pictures taken by friends while being lit up by the flames above them.
A steady stream of vehicles are entering and exiting the property, so it is hard to decide on a number of visitors over the two evening event, but Chaumette owner Hank Johnson estimated more than 200 vehicles in the parking lot at a time. He said that it is the busiest event of the year for his establishment.
The center balloon at this year's event is the “Deja Blue” owned by Gary Whitby of Columbia, Missouri.
“Originally this was ‘Boomer’ the Goldfish Balloon,” he said. “It lasted over 20 years and the fabric got weak and failed, so I sent it back to the factory and had it rebuilt with a different color and pattern.”
When the operators turn on the burners to add heat to the balloons after dark, the whole balloon lights up, showing off the colors and patterns in glowing relief. Whitby explained when he sets off the burners.
“I try to keep it full, the more heat puts pressure on the balloon to fill out and any wind that hits it will bounce off and not cave it in,” he said. “If the wind is strong enough, it caves in the side and then the fabric can get burnt when I am running the burners. I have a feel for it from 26 years of doing it.”
Whitby said that the volume of his balloon is 77,000 cubic feet in size. He estimates that he will use about 15-18 gallons of propane for one night of the event with about 20 gallons typically used during a balloon flight depending on the weight and air temperature.
