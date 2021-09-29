Balloon Glow brings out crowds to local winery

Chaumette Vineyards in Ste. Genevieve County is famous for its wines, weddings, stunning views of the surrounding countryside... and colorful hot air balloons.

Thursday and Friday evening were the nights for the winery's annual Balloon Glow event. This year, three hot-air balloons were on hand to light up to the delight of hundreds of spectators from miles around. Children of all sizes were allowed to climb into the balloon gondolas to have their pictures taken by friends while being lit up by the flames above them.

A steady stream of vehicles are entering and exiting the property, so it is hard to decide on a number of visitors over the two evening event, but Chaumette owner Hank Johnson estimated more than 200 vehicles in the parking lot at a time. He said that it is the busiest event of the year for his establishment.

The center balloon at this year's event is the “Deja Blue” owned by Gary Whitby of Columbia, Missouri.

“Originally this was ‘Boomer’ the Goldfish Balloon,” he said. “It lasted over 20 years and the fabric got weak and failed, so I sent it back to the factory and had it rebuilt with a different color and pattern.”